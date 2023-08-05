Springhill Medical center photo
By Jason Johnson

The Alabama Supreme Court agreed in a Friday ruling that a Mobile County judge and jury were correct in finding Springhill Memorial Hospital liable for the 2014 death of John Dewey West and dealing out a $10 million verdict.

West, 59, was a local carpenter and was admitted to the hospital nearly 10 years ago after severely cutting his left thumb in June 2014. After undergoing a surgical procedure to remove the tip of his thumb, West was kept overnight and assigned opioid painkillers. He was later found not breathing and unresponsive in his bed in the middle of the night.

