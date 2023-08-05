The Alabama Supreme Court agreed in a Friday ruling that a Mobile County judge and jury were correct in finding Springhill Memorial Hospital liable for the 2014 death of John Dewey West and dealing out a $10 million verdict.
West, 59, was a local carpenter and was admitted to the hospital nearly 10 years ago after severely cutting his left thumb in June 2014. After undergoing a surgical procedure to remove the tip of his thumb, West was kept overnight and assigned opioid painkillers. He was later found not breathing and unresponsive in his bed in the middle of the night.
West’s wife, Patricia, sued the hospital in May 2016, claiming the facility “negligently departed from the accepted standard of care.” A jury found Springhill Memorial Hospital liable for $35 million in February 2022 following an 11-day trial. Mobile County Circuit Judge Wesley Pipes later reduced the award down to $10 million after Springhill requested a new trial and contested the verdict.
Cunningham Bounds represented the West family.
The award becomes the highest face-value amount of punitive damages granted in a medical liability case in Alabama history, though not adjusted for inflation. A 1992 decision in Atkins v. Lee awarded more than $6.8 million in damages, which would be more than $14.7 million in today’s dollars.
According to the state Supreme Court’s ruling published Friday, Aug. 4, after surgery, West was ordered by his doctor, John McAndrew, to receive a 325 mg tablet of oxycodone every three hours and 4 mg of concentrated morphine, known as the brand name Dilaudid, intravenously if needed.
Two experts testified on behalf of the plaintiff that West’s post-surgery pain medication regimen should have been between .2 mg and 1 mg of Dilaudid. A former nurse, Jane Elenwa, was assigned to his care. She had been employed at Springhill Memorial Hospital for about a year.
According to the ruling, at 10 p.m. Elenwa administered 4 mg of Dilaudid instead of administering oxycodone, and repeated this step less than two hours later, at 11:51 p.m. — the equivalent of 56 mg of morphine.
Nurses later checked on West at 3:45 a.m. and he was unresponsive and not breathing. He was later pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m. Despite medical charts claiming Elenwa had visited the room between 11:51 p.m. and 3:25 a.m., electronic trackers did not record her being there.
Elenwa disputed this in a video disposition, arguing she did not administer Dilaudid at all, and the medication she gave was in pill form, not an IV. She also stated “If she had given Mr. West 8 milligrams of Dilaudid in less than 2 hours it would have been "egregious and a gross violation of the standard of care." A corporate representative for Springhill later testified that Elenwa was “not testifying truthfully under oath.”
Patricia West’s lawsuit alleged Springhill Hospital failed to adequately monitor her husband, train Elenwa appropriately, and implement policies for the proper administration of opioids. She also claimed the hospital inappropriately approved Dr. McAndrew’s pain medication order and sought to hold the facility vicariously liable for the “acts and omissions of Elenwa and Springhill’s Chief Nursing Officer Paul Read.
In a third complaint filed by Patricia a month before a scheduled trial, Elenwa was also accused of failing to document she administered Narcan after finding her husband unresponsive. Medical bills charged West’s surviving wife for five doses of Narcan despite documentation never showing Nacarn being administered by an emergency team attempting to revive him.
Later testimony suggested Elenwa had used Narcan while attempting to revive West and then failed to document it. In a statement during court Pipes stated the use of Narcan by Elenwa was important as it supported the claim “it was Dilaudid and that the nurse realized, oh, my God, I've overdosed this guy."
Dr. Kenneth Rothfield of Arlington Texas, an anesthesiologist and hospital medical director who is an expert in opioid hospital safety testified during the trial that 8 mgs of Dilaudid “is an insane amount of opioid” to administer in two hours.
“Not only did Nurse Elenwa give this huge dose of Dilaudid, she gave another dose over an hour earlier than the doctor had even prescribed it,” Rothfield stated.
During the 2022 trial, Springhill Hospital conceded the dosage was inappropriate but attempted to argue West died due to an unrelated cardiac event.
Springhill Hospital appealed the decision, arguing the trial court committed legal errors that required a reversal of the judgment on the jury's verdict as well as seeking to further reduce the punitive damages awarded.
The hospital’s objections argued technicalities on the admission and exclusion of some evidence during the trial, as well as discrepancies between the charges alleged by the plaintiff and the verdict delivered. The Supreme Court rejected those arguments.
Springhill argued the Court should revive a 1987 statutory cap of $1 million for the Alabama Medical Liability Act, and it should be enforced to reduce the final award. They also attempted to link the cap to the Consumer Price Index, which would adjust the amount paid up to at most $2.5 million.
The court rejected this attempt, noting the cap was ruled unconstitutional in 1995, and previous attempts to have the cap reinstated have all been unsuccessful, including during multiple appeals by Mobile Infirmary in 2003 and 2007.
The court also noted that in 1999, the Alabama Legislature did enact a cap for medical liability cases, but it excludes class actions, intentional infliction of harm and wrongful death.
Springhill also argued $10 million verdict was excessive and a judge weighed improper facts when making his decision. The Supreme Court ultimately disagreed in a majority decision.
“Several pieces of evidence supported the trial court's inference that SMH attempted to cover up the mistakes that led to Mr. West's death. We do not believe that it was inappropriate for the trial court to consider that evidence in determining the degree of reprehensibility,” the Aug. 4 ruling reads.
These pieces of evidence include failing to document the administration of Narcan and failure to order a forensic pathology autopsy despite it being a hospital policy to do so in the given circumstances.
Justices Greg Cook, William B. Sellers, Jay Mitchell concurred with the court’s liability decision, but all considered the damages excessive. Chief Justice Tom Parker and justices Brady E. Mendheim, Jr., Greg Shaw, Tommy Bryan, A. Kelli Wise, Sarah H. Stewart. agreed the damages were appropriate.
Cook argued that when considering the facts of the case, the next highest comparable award was issued in 2021 in the Bednarski v. Johnson ruling, which was $6.5 million (or $7.15 million today). He argues this raises the highest punitive award 54 percent in two years.
“In other words, in less than two years, we will have moved the highest medical malpractice award ever upheld by this Court from $4 million to $10 million — an increase of a total of 150%,” Cook wrote.
Shaw wrote a special opinion, arguing no previous court decisions explicitly set a maximum liability for medical malpractice, and the facts of the case support there were “serious deviations” from standards of care.
“Although a damages award that exceeds past awards will certainly have to be examined carefully, all such awards in these kinds of cases ultimately are based on an assessment of numerous unique and changing variables,” Shaw wrote.
