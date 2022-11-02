One of two Mobile County juvenile judges’ seats is up for grabs next Tuesday.
Mobile voters will have the choice to cast their votes for either Democrat candidate Jackie Brown or Republican Linda Collins Jenson when they head to the polls on Nov. 8. Of course, write-in votes are permitted as well.
The winner of the race will fill the seat of retiring Judge George Brown, who has served in the office since 1999. In Mobile County’s judiciary, two District Court judges are assigned specifically to its juvenile division through the Strickland Youth Center, the county’s juvenile detention facility. Judge Edmond G. Naman currently serves as the other youth judge.
JACKIE BROWN
Brown is a Mobile attorney and has been practicing family and criminal law for the past 20 years. She has focused her private practice primarily on family law for the past five years
Brown is court-appointed to represent parents in dependency matters, stand as counsel for children in delinquency matters, and serve as Guardian Ad Litem for children at the Strickland Youth Center. She has also served as a mentor for young girls who are on probation.
Brown began her career as a social worker for the Mobile County Department of Human Resources, where she worked for eight years before pursuing her law degree at Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law.
“I always knew this is where God wanted me to be, helping children,” Brown states in her campaign bio. Numerous attempts to contact Brown’s campaign for an interview were unsuccessful. To learn more about Brown, visit her website, jackiebrownforjuvenilejudge.com.
LINDA COLLINS JENSEN
Jensen says she is running for the judge’s seat because she feels “the juvenile court is the most important court in the county.”
“It’s a place where we can make changes in children's lives and we can bring about changes in the community,” Jensen said during a phone interview.
Jensen has served as Mobile County’s Juvenile Court Referee since 2010 and has worked as a child abuse prosecutor for the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office. Previously, she has worked as a private practice lawyer with a focus on criminal, juvenile and family law.
In June 2021, Jensen founded the Juvenile Court Sex Trafficking Task Force (JUST) team to identify victims of sex trafficking, provide services to the victims and their families and identify and prosecute offenders.
“Family First” is Jensen’s campaign slogan, which she explained points back to the fact that a child’s home life sets the tone for their entire life.
If elected, Jensen said, she wants to be an advocate for foster care families and help connect them with Mobile’s network of available resources and services. She said there are more than 500 foster children in the county, and that doesn’t include children who have been relocated to live with family members.
