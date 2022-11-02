Mobile Juvenile Judge's Race

Jackie Brown (left) and Linda Collins Jensen.

One of two Mobile County juvenile judges’ seats is up for grabs next Tuesday.

Mobile voters will have the choice to cast their votes for either Democrat candidate Jackie Brown or Republican Linda Collins Jenson when they head to the polls on Nov. 8. Of course, write-in votes are permitted as well.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.