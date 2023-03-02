Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon struck a defiant tone Wednesday night at the city’s annual town hall presentation when the issue of the school system owing $4.6 million to the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALDOE) Foundation Program came up, saying “we don’t owe them anything.”
Following a regular City Council meeting, the annual town hall presentation was held in the performing arts center to update residents on ongoing and future capital improvement projects in the works, as well as how Orange Beach is doing in general.
During the presentation, Mayor Tony Kennon boasted about the city’s finances, stating the municipality was in such good financial shape it could “pay its bills for a year” in the event of a cataclysmic event or recession.
The issue of the school system owing $4.6 million to the Department of Education was also front and center, with residents asking about the situation. As Lagniappe has previously reported, due to its relatively small number of students and high property values, Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) were determined by the ADOE to owe millions back to the state due to the 10 mill match required as part of its participation in the Foundation Program. This issue was initially raised in 2014 when the city first toyed with the idea of forming its own school system, but it was not discussed last year during a hastily called City Council vote that initiated the system’s formation.
As Lagniappe reported, just a couple of months after that vote, school system attorneys wrote a letter to ADOE Superintendent Eric Mackey attempting to get him to waive OBCS’ participation in the Foundation Program. On Wednesday night, Kennon claimed the school system did not owe the state anything, despite Mackey’s reply letter rejecting the request to let Orange Beach out of the program. Mackey’s letter essentially confirmed the school system would have to pay the money back somehow and even offered a repayment plan.
So far, officials have refused to disclose any negotiations or plans for how the situation will be handled.
Kennon said after the meeting that the city has over $100 million in the bank and if the school system had to pay it, they would just write a check for it, but reiterated his belief the system owes nothing. The shortfall would be an annual expense, though, if the system continues in the Foundation Program.
Residents attending the town hall raised their own questions about what the city and system intends to do to rectify the issue.
OB resident Neeli Faulkner sent in a question via Facebook asking what the school system intends to do to make up for the loss of some special needs services if they opt out of the Foundation Program. If OBCS is allowed not to participate in the program, there is the possibility they could be cut off from certain channels of federal funding pertaining to things such as special education.
Kennon initially deferred to the school board on that question, but claimed the city was in a position to make sure the system didn’t have to go without anything it needed.
“That’s not something I will answer globally,” Kennon said. “Anything to do with the Foundation (Program) as far as funding was never relied on by our calculations, it would be gravy. But when it comes to very specific, in my humble opinion, there is nothing that we’re going to need for our kids that we’re not going to be able to afford to deal with.”
Kennon did clarify whatever decisions are made on the program are not his to make and will be up to the school board.
Resident Linda Mills later took to the microphone and asked a follow up question about the same issue. In response, Kennon said the issue was complicated and claimed it was a “red herring” and the program was created for no reason.
Mills pressed the mayor, wanting to know what was going on in the negotiations and how the issue was going to be resolved.
“There are parents that are concerned about certain students,” Mills said. “My son receives special education services so if you’re not paying into a system and not receiving federal funding, I understand we have the money to pay, I just don’t understand why we can’t get an answer… What are we negotiating? Because I will believe my state superintendent when he says, ‘hey y’all owe $4.6 million every year’.”
According to Kennon, there is no answer and the city doesn’t publicly discuss negotiations or litigation matters. He also added any child needing a certain type of service in Orange Beach would never have to go without it.
Kennon said he was tired of the “nonsense” going around Orange Beach about the subject, to which Mills responded it wasn’t nonsense to parents who have children in the school system.
“Yes it is, it really is,” Kennon said. “I’ve heard everything from our school system is broke to I’m begging the county to take us back and the council is doing the same. It’s just really gotten out of control because of a small number of people. And what those folks need to do is just send their kids to school, enjoy it and let us work on our problems.”
Kennon added when officials are able to talk about the ongoing discussions, he would gladly do so as there is “nothing” he’s afraid to talk about.
“That’s a deflection because people are scared if they don’t know the truth,” Mills said.
“I just told you the truth,” Kennon replied.
“No, OK well, another deflection, OK thank you,” Mills said as she returned to her seat.
Following the meeting, Kennon took issue with Lagniappe’s reporting on the money owed by the system to the state, complaining it had caused “grief” for him and once again using profanity with a reporter to express his displeasure.
“There’s nothing to say,” Kennon said. “You wrote your article, you wrote about something you had no expertise in and said we were broke.
“You’ve created absolute chaos and I don’t know where this came from or why it came up, but teachers started worrying about if they had a job and it was uncalled for. That’s called bait-and-click sh*t. Nothing you said was right. Not one thing you said was factual. You created grief in my life because you put out a bunch of bullsh*t,” Kennon added.
“We don’t owe the state $4.6 million, we don’t owe them anything,” Kennon said. “As far as I’m concerned, I don’t owe them a dime. Now, if they want to go to court, that’s fine… Even if we did owe them $4.6 million, how would that put us in dire financial straits? There’s no answer because there’s nothing in the law providing for it. The point is, if there’s legitimacy about the $4.6 (million), that’s one thing. But to infer we’re in financial straits, that’s absolutely false.”
Handicap mats
During the Q&A section of the meeting, another dustup between residents and officials arose over the subject of handicap-accessible beach mats. Asking a question on behalf of Faulkner, Mills claimed the officials had not been responsive to her requests for the mats to be implemented on city beaches.
Kennon said the current plans are to put one mat out at a beach that’s already been approved. But the mayor said the reason why a mat is currently not rolled out has to do with ensuring that someone is there to roll it back up at night. He added the mats create an obstruction for sea turtles.
Mills said the responses from the council and Kennon made it seem as though sea turtles were cared for more than handicapped people. She added that Gulf Shores has sea turtles but also has mats at multiple beaches.
Kennon responded to Mills’ comments and explained his thoughts on the mats.
“That’s not true,” Kennon said. “What I care more about is making (the department of) fish and wildlife happy. Life in the government world is about the lesser of evils, always. Rolling mats out everywhere for a very limited number of access as opposed to the cost and opposed to the fish and wildlife and all the other factors, it’s a multi-factorial issue. It’s just not as simple as we don’t care.”
Council member Jeff Boyd said this is the first year the city has owned its own beach and all other access points are owned by the state, so this was the first year the city could put out a mat without being on state property.
Faulkner showed up in person to the meeting after hearing the responses from Kennon and the council on the issue while watching a Facebook live stream.
She said she was contacted by a researcher with the University of Alabama who was inquiring about those who had children or family members who had needs preventing them from accessing the beach. Faulkner, who has a child in a wheelchair, said the researcher had reached out to the city multiple times but officials had been unresponsive.
“It’s not just about what I want for my child, but it’s also about what children like mine and visitors to our area deserve as people who are handicapped or have special needs,” Faulkner said.
Kennon replied saying neither he nor the council disagreed, however, based on what she heard on the Facebook stream, Faulkner said she felt compelled to come to the meeting in person.
“From the comments I heard on the live feed, prior to pulling into the parking lot, I would disagree with that because you specifically made a comment about how the cost doesn’t amend to it.”
Faulkner offered the researcher’s information to Kennon, who declined to take it and said he would prefer the researcher come to the microphone.
Boyd jumped into the discussion, taking issue with the notion the city has been contacted multiple times about the mats and has yet to do anything about it.
“It’s painful to hear the adversarial side and it’s almost as if we don’t care or we’re not trying and there’s nothing further from the truth,” Boyd said. “When you say a third-party person is going to say ‘well she tried three times and nobody responded,’ not to this council, I can assure you.
“I have an issue with coming in front of all these people and saying ‘well she contacted (us) three times and it didn’t happen.’ When you come at us from an adversarial point, it makes it more difficult from our point of view,” Boyd added.
Faulkner said she didn’t want her questions to come off as an attack, but she wanted to see more transparency and accountability from city officials.
Kennon offered a unique response.
“As far as accountability goes, that’s called an election,” Kennon said. “So if you don’t think we’re accountable, don’t think we’re transparent, we’ve got an election coming up. Deal with it then.”
