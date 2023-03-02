OB town hall

Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon struck a defiant tone Wednesday night at the city’s annual town hall presentation when the issue of the school system owing $4.6 million to the Alabama State Department of Education’s (ALDOE) Foundation Program came up, saying “we don’t owe them anything.”

Following a regular City Council meeting, the annual town hall presentation was held in the performing arts center to update residents on ongoing and future capital improvement projects in the works, as well as how Orange Beach is doing in general.

