After a record turnout for last year’s Gulf Coast Challenge which saw over 30,000 people flock to Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex and the surrounding grounds, officials with the stadium are working to add new events in the coming year in an effort to keep people returning to the venue.
However, with plans for renovations to the Mobile Civic Center and Hancock Whitney Stadium at the University of South Alabama opened for business, Ladd-Peebles must now compete with other local venues for attendance at events.
Ladd-Peebles Board Chairwoman Ann Davis said while there may be more competition than ever before, she believes there’s enough entertainment to go around for all local venues and the Complex should still be considered among the top destinations for events in Mobile.
“We’ve had to overcome a lot of adversity as we’ve had some issues with the city as it’s their facility,” Davis said. “But it’s too valuable to let it go. There should be enough people in Mobile, if you do things right, where you’ll have plenty of support and it should not be compared. … We have more things going on, moving forward than Ladd has ever had.”
Davis said one of the key components in continuing to try to bring top-tier events to the venue is the efforts of stadium manager C.J. Drinkard who was brought on part-time last July and now holds the position full-time. Davis added Drinkard — who is the first Black manager in the stadium’s history — has been able to put together new events thanks in part to his plethora of contacts and connections stemming from his days as a college football player at Tuskegee and playing professionally in Germany and Canada.
“He’s the first Black man to manage Ladd and that’s so huge, not only that but he’s the first manager we’ve ever had that’s had NFL and local sports contacts,” Davis said. “He may only be 30 but I can’t begin to tell you all the people he knows, and he’s made the most of his experience and education and he’s brought it all to Ladd.”
Drinkard played in a few games at Ladd-Peebles during his time at Faith Academy and once he was hired and spoke to Davis, he said he understood the venue needed to keep with tradition while also getting some new blood in the game.
“Talking to Ann when I first got here and saw her vision for Ladd, I realized her vision aligned with mine,” Drinkard said. “She wants the stadium to continue and for people to know the history of it. So I said, ‘let’s mix the old with the new a bit.’’’
Drinkard said there are multiple events scheduled for the venue in the coming months. On the entertainment side of things, the venue will host Grammy-winning rapper T.I. as the headliner for the third annual Mother’s Day Fest on May 13.
Seeing the success of Ladd-Peebles-hosted Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) events, Drinkard has already plotted more events to take place on the gridiron.
One of which is a 7-on-7 charity football game featuring more than a dozen former college and NFL players including JaMarcus Russell, the first overall pick in the 2007 draft. The game is set to take place on June 3.
Perhaps the most significant addition announced thus far is the inaugural Port City Classic featuring two HBCU schools — Alabama State and Grambling State — set to take place on Nov. 4.
Drinkard hinted other events were in the works but couldn’t be revealed just yet as some loose ends needed to be tied up before any announcements were made.
When Drinkard was hired, he had big ideas for how he planned to unlock the stadium's full potential. But before future athletic events could be scheduled and promoted, a key issue had to be resolved.
The stadium was in desperate need of new turf and Drinkard said he was told by officials looking for a host venue that the surface would need to be improved before events could be scheduled.
So Drinkard went to work negotiating with local companies and secured a higher-quality artificial turf, at a cost of $600,000, than what was previously installed. Drinkard said paying for the higher quality turf will benefit the stadium and city financially moving forward.
“You have your, what I like to call, great value turf and your prime steak turf,” Drinkard said. “And I want us to have that prime steak so we don’t have to keep putting money into something every five or six years where it becomes a waste of money. Whereas you could spend the money up front and get something that lasts you 12 to 15 years instead.”
Installation of the turf is expected to be completed in the coming months, barring any weather setbacks.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
