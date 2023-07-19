As the Mobile City Council approved the second intergovernmental agreement to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Public School System [MCPSS] on Tuesday, it doesn’t appear as though the MCPSS board of commissioners is set to vote on approving the sale in the next week — at least for the time being.
While the deal seems to be in the red zone, the sale was missing from the agenda at the board’s work session on Wednesday morning. The omission prompted questions as to when and if the deal will eventually go through in time for the high school football season, which is less than a month away.
However, MCPSS Superintendent Chresal Threadgill told Lagniappe the system was simply examining the entire agreement and making sure every detail was in line with what it desires in the deal.
“I understand that on their [the city] end, they need to get it done quickly but we’re trying to make sure we look at the final draft to make sure that everything is agreed upon and we feel good about it,” Threadgill said. “And if that’s the case, and if we need to add it for Monday, we will. Or if we see any issues, we’ll hold off on it.”
In the event the board doesn’t add the item to its agenda prior to Monday’s meeting, Threadgill said there would be no hesitation to call a special-called meeting to push the sale through once everything is finalized.
As for the financial aspects of the sale, numbers have varied for how much money MCPSS will put into the stadium to reduce seating capacity and renovate the venue. Council President C.J. Small said the school board had pledged to spend upwards of $60 million on the stadium.
Threadgill said while he couldn’t confirm any numbers, he’s excited about the prospects of the deal.
“We don’t have any numbers etched in stone right now, but I will tell you this: it will be nice,” Threadgill said.
One sticking point which has kept the sale from reaching the goal line has been differentiating opinions on seating capacity for the stadium in the event MCPSS takes over.
Ladd-Peebles currently holds 40,000 people, as MCPSS has contended they would like to “right fit” the stadium, bringing the capacity down closer to 25,000 with the city pushing for a minimum of 30,000. Both sides reached a compromise, allowing for the school system to take capacity down to 25,000 with an option to add an extra 5,000 seats if needed for Historically Black Colleges and Universities [HBCU] football games or other events hosted by the city.
Board Vice President Don Stringfellow said the compromise puts Ladd-Peebles in line with the seating capacity of the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium, which some Ladd faithful have feared could threaten to pull HBCU games away from the venue.
“We’ve been trying to work with the city all along about this and the idea was that we were building the stadium for a high school football stadium,” Stringfellow said. “We compromised on the 25,000 because that’s pretty similar to what Hancock Whitney is out there. All of the research that the superintendent did on the previous HBCU games were around that range.”
Monday’s regular board meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.