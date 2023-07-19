Cover_Ladd
As the Mobile City Council approved the second intergovernmental agreement to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Public School System [MCPSS] on Tuesday, it doesn’t appear as though the MCPSS board of commissioners is set to vote on approving the sale in the next week — at least for the time being.

While the deal seems to be in the red zone, the sale was missing from the agenda at the board’s work session on Wednesday morning. The omission prompted questions as to when and if the deal will eventually go through in time for the high school football season, which is less than a month away.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

