Reporters with Mobile’s newspaper, Lagniappe Weekly, received 17 awards this year from the Society of Professional Journalists, the highest number of awards for any entrant across all divisions.
Final results for the 73rd Annual Green Eyeshade Awards were announced Wednesday, July 12. For Lagniappe, this includes six first-place awards, six second-place awards and five third-place awards.
First-place winning coverage includes the misuse of Prichard Water Board funds, Alabama’s oyster tongers, police body camera footage, humorous commentary, sports commentary and the rise in the state’s violent crime.
The Green Eyeshades are the SPJ’s award program for its Southeastern region, which includes 11 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. Reporters in print, television, radio and digital media are eligible to participate.
Since first participating in 2018, Lagniappe reporters have been awarded a total of 66 Green Eyeshades awards. The Wednesday announcement adds to the 14 Alabama Press Association (APA) awards brought home by Lagniappe last month.
Other Alabama news outlets brought home Green Eyeshade Awards this year, too.
Alabama Media Group (AL.com) received second place in Serious Commentary for Kyle Whitmire’s column “State of Denial: How 150 years of whitewashed history poisons Alabama today,” and also placed second in Investigative Reporting for its Brookside Police Department coverage “The rise and fall of a predatory police force.”
Both stories earned Al.com Pulitzer Prizes this past year.
