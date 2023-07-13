Lagniappe Green Eyeshade Awards

Reporters with Mobile’s newspaper, Lagniappe Weekly, received 17 awards this year from the Society of Professional Journalists, the highest number of awards for any entrant across all divisions.

Final results for the 73rd Annual Green Eyeshade Awards were announced Wednesday, July 12. For Lagniappe, this includes six first-place awards, six second-place awards and five third-place awards.

Bobby Morrison

Oyster tonger Bobby Morrison of Bayou La Batre, Alabama
Multiple agencies execute search warrant at Prichard Water Board (updated)
Body Cameras
Triggered

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.