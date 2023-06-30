Mobile-based Lagniappe newspaper and its reporters were awarded 14 statewide print media awards this year, securing first place in five categories.
Winners of the 2023 Alabama Press Association (APA) Media Awards were announced in their entirety on June 24, during the annual awards banquet at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach.
This year, 58 publications submitted 1,920 entries in the annual contest. The North Carolina Press Association membership judged the entries. Lagniappe competes in the APA’s large non-daily newspapers division, which includes publications printing less than twice a week and that have 3,001 subscribers or more.
In total, Lagniappe has received 75 awards in the seven years it has participated.
After the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in Lagniappe’s lawsuit against the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office over the release of police-worn body camera footage, it set a statewide precedent that means media outlets no longer have any hope of accessing such video, even if an investigation is complete. This also means a lot of public money is being spent on a technology the public is not allowed to view freely.
Lagniappe staff filed numerous public records requests to obtain financial information on spending for body camera footage, which was handled in a variety of ways by area municipalities.
This is the fourth time Lagniappe has won in the First Amendment category since it began competing in the press association contest in 2017.
Other journalism awards include:
Best Podcast Series — 1st Place
Lagniappe’s weekly podcast “Lagnia-POD” was awarded first place for Best Podcast Series for the second year in a row. The newspaper submitted four episodes for review
Creative Use of Multimedia — 1st Place / Online Breaking News Coverage — 3rd Place
Coverage by Lagniappe staff on “Downtown standoff ends with suicide,” earned the newspaper first place in Creative Use of Multimedia as well as third place in the Online Breaking News Coverage section.
Large law enforcement presence outside of Mobile Government Plaza.
Multiple individuals on site saying a man has barricaded himself inside a vehicle with a gun. Authorities currently using loud speaker attempting to communicate with the man.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.