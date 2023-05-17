A Baldwin County Circuit Court judge could dismiss the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. (LFPOA) defamation lawsuit against members of its own community, but the association wants the judge to reverse the dismissals and continue the suit.
Lagniappe previously reported Circuit Judge Scott Taylor dismissed Dexter Curry, Lynn Davis, Doreen Knight, Cathie Marx and Lake Forest Strong from the suit in April.
Court filings show Eve Gray’s motion for dismissal is still pending before the court and set for a hearing later in May. Motions opposing the dismissal and calling for the judge to reinstate the other defendants are also set to be heard on the same day.
LFPOA filed suit against the individuals in February for allegedly trying to remove the current board from power and seat themselves in their place, court documents show.
A complaint LFPOA filed read that the group “conspired to feed a false, defamatory narrative to the media” about the state of the board’s finances and its transparency in administration.
“The defendants intentionally and maliciously created the false impression through the media, its website and other means that the LFPOA board and its members had committed crimes, violated the IRS code and related regulations, violated LFPOA’s bylaws or rules or otherwise acted dishonestly or unethically,” the complaint stated.
“The defendants believed that, by starting the false, defamatory narrative, they could make board members quit or otherwise replace the board with the interim board. The defendants intentionally tried to shame and humiliate the LFPOA board.”
LFPOA filed a brief opposing the motions to dismiss on May 10, claiming its accusations against the group are legally asserted and upholding the recent settlement in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation suit against Fox News as an example.
“At this point, accepting the allegations in the complaint as true, the court has no choice but to deny the defendant's motion to dismiss,” the brief reads. “The court should deny the defendant’s motion to dismiss and allow discovery to proceed on the merits.”
The property owner’s association also asked the court to reconsider its earlier dismissal motions.
“If an individual defames the LFPOA’s board of directors, the individual is defaming the LFPOA as a matter of law,” the reconsider motion reads. “A corporation has a reputation just like an individual and may be harmed just like an individual. The $787,500,000 settlement reached in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation complaint against Fox News is a recent example of this basic legal principle.”
Daphne Councilman Steve Olen commented on the case again during Monday night’s City Council meeting.
“Last time I talked about the fact that the board of Lake Forest had filed a lawsuit against five of its own homeowners and expressed my very negative view of that,” Olen said. “Fortunately, the circuit judge who was hearing that case agreed with that.”
He praised Taylor for dismissing many of the defendants from the case, and criticized the LFPOA for continuing the fight in court. Instead of challenging the ruling, Olen said, the board should direct money away from its attorneys and to replacing its appointed board members with elected ones.
“That would be a great thing for that homeowner’s association and frankly a great thing for the city of Daphne,” he said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.