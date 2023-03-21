The board of a Daphne property owner’s association is suing members of its own group for allegedly trying to oust them from office and defame them in media coverage.
In February, the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. (LFPOA) filed suit against rival neighborhood group Lake Forest Strong, along with residents Doreen Knight, Eve Gray, Dexter Curry, Cathie Marx, Lynn Davis and 100 other “fictitious parties” on allegations of libel, slander, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy against LFPOA.
Lagniappe previously reported Lake Forest residents’ concerns about rising membership dues and questions they had about the board’s transparency in administrative and financial matters in October 2022.
“A small, vocal minority of LFPOA members and non-members, including Knight, Gray, Curry, Marx and Davis, formed Lake Forest Strong in an ill-conceived, miscalculated attempt to overthrow the board and replace the board with members of Lake Forest Strong,” the complaint reads.
LFPOA alleges the group drafted a petition to remove the current board members — John Lake, Matthew Laws, Gary Gray, Davida Williams, Victoria Phelps and David Dueitt — and seat Marx, Gray and Curry instead.
“To entice homeowners to sign the petition, the defendants privately conspired to create a false, defamatory narrative about the board,” the complaint reads. “The defendants created a website, lakeforeststrong.com, with the petition and a link to a ‘GoFundMe’ platform to solicit money for legal funds to remove the board through court proceedings.”
The complaint also alleges the group “conspired to feed a false, defamatory narrative to the media,” specifically mentioning coverage by Lagniappe and NBC15.
“The defendants intentionally and maliciously created the false impression through the media, its website and other means that the LFPOA board and its members had committed crimes, violated the IRS code and related regulations, violated LFPOA’s bylaws or rules or otherwise acted dishonestly or unethically,” the complaint reads. “The defendants believed that, by starting the false, defamatory narrative, they could make board members quit or otherwise replace the board with the interim board. The defendants intentionally tried to shame and humiliate the LFPOA board.”
Because the group did not “properly retract their defamatory statements,” the complaint reads they are liable for compensatory damages, punitive damages, attorneys’ fees, prejudgment interest and court costs.
At recent City Council meetings, Daphne Councilman Steve Olen said the legal dispute raises questions about LFPOA’s dedication to serving its members.
“I personally feel very strongly that the Lake Forest Property Owners Board does not, I repeat, does not represent the members of its association,” Olen said in the Feb. 20 meeting.
He called it “unconscionable” that LFPOA would use members’ dues to sue inside itself, and for those same members being sued to pay more money to defend themselves.
“That is not representation, not in this country,” Olen said.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
