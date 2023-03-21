The board of a Daphne property owner’s association is suing members of its own group for allegedly trying to oust them from office and defame them in media coverage.

In February, the Lake Forest Property Owners’ Association Inc. (LFPOA) filed suit against rival neighborhood group Lake Forest Strong, along with residents Doreen Knight, Eve Gray, Dexter Curry, Cathie Marx, Lynn Davis and 100 other “fictitious parties” on allegations of libel, slander, invasion of privacy and civil conspiracy against LFPOA.

Email news tips and story ideas to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.