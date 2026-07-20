Lang named interim Mobile GOP chief BY Evelyn Herrera EvelynH Author email Jul 20, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Photo of Stuart Lang. Provided by the Mobile County Republican Executive Committee. From Mobile County Republican Executive Committee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mobile County Republican Executive Committee announced Monday prosecutor Stuart Lang will serve as the new chairman of the local GOP.The announcement follows the resignation of Chairman Ken Kvalheim, who has been in the role since January 2025. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQmx? 2 DE2E6>6?E[ {2?8 E92?<65 zG2=96:> 7@C 9:D D6CG:46 2?5 =@@<65 7@CH2C5 E@ E96 }@G6>36C 6=64E:@?]k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“(6 2C6 566A=J 8C2E67F= 7@C E96 D6CG:46 @7 =@?8 E:>6 >6>36C z6? zG2=96:>] z6? D6CG65 :? E96 =68:D=2EFC6 2?5 92D 366? 2 DEC@?8 A2CEJ >6>36C H96? E96 #6AF3=:42?D H6C6 :? E96 >:?@C:EJ] (6 2C6 2AAC64:2E:G6 @7 9:D 565:42E:@? 2?5 =@@< 7@CH2C5 E@ 9:D 4@?E:?F65 DFAA@CE[” 96 D2:5] “~FC A2CEJ :D 7@4FD65 @? @FC }@G6>36C 6=64E:@?D 2?5 H:== 4@?E:?F6 E@ H@C< E@H2C5 D64FC:?8 @FC C246D H:E9 $6?2E@C %F36CG:==6 =625:?8 @FC E:4<6E 2D @FC ?@>:?66 7@C 8@G6C?@C]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm{2?8 :D D6E E@ =625 E96 4@F?EJ A2CEJ F?E:= E96 r@>>:EE66’D >66E:?8 @? ~4E@36C d[ H96C6 2 ?6H 492:C>2? H:== 36 6=64E65]k^Am Email Evelyn Herrera at evelyn@lagniappemobile.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elections Republican Party (united States) American Politicians United States Politics Republicans (united States) Politics Of The United States EvelynH Author email Follow EvelynH Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Winners Presenting the 2026 Nappie Awards Finalists Mobile teen found dead in bay Mobile woman killed in Baldwin boat crash Judge closes injury clinics statewide Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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