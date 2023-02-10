The city of Mobile has decided to pull the plug on permits allowing people and organizations to paint the Midtown cannon.
Painting the artifact has been a historical tradition for McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and Murphy High School students following the schools' rivalry football game. Other groups were only recently issued permits to paint it for other occasions.
"The City of Mobile is no longer issuing permits to paint the cannon near Memorial Park at the intersection of Houston and Government streets, commonly referred to as the Midtown Cannon,” said Mobile Communications Director Candace Cooksey. “Since 2020, many organizations, nonprofits and citizen groups have received permits to paint the Midtown Cannon for various events, celebrations and awareness campaigns.”
Cooksey said the city’s decision announced Friday was “not made in response to any particular organization or request.”
Painting of the cannon made headlines over the summer after it was painted to reflect the LBGTQ Pride Flag for Pride Month. It was mysteriously defaced with black paint shortly afterward.
The last organizations permitted to paint the Midtown Cannon were McGill-Tolen and Murphy high schools in September 2022. A city spokesman told Lagniappe the city will “not be sanctioning the painting of the cannon by students.”
