By Dale Liesch

The city of Mobile has decided to pull the plug on permits allowing people and organizations to paint the Midtown cannon.

Painting the artifact has been a historical tradition for McGill-Toolen Catholic High School and Murphy High School students following the schools' rivalry football game. Other groups were only recently issued permits to paint it for other occasions.

