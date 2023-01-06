Beltline Walmart

Jimaurice Pierce, 19

One suspect involved in the Dec. 27, 2022, shootout at a Mobile Walmart self-checkout line was supposed to have been tried for a 2019 murder earlier the same month, a review of court records found.

The incident left a male and female victim with gunshot injuries at the Beltline Walmart Supercenter near Interstate 65. According to a Mobile Police Department incident report, one group of individuals was checking out at the store around 8:35 p.m. when a second group entered the store. One person from both groups exchanged gunfire.

Jimaurice Pierce.jpg

Jimaurice Pierce
Karmelo Derks.jpg

Karmelo Cortez Morr Derks
Darius Rowser.jpg

Darrius DeWayne Rowser

