One suspect involved in the Dec. 27, 2022, shootout at a Mobile Walmart self-checkout line was supposed to have been tried for a 2019 murder earlier the same month, a review of court records found.
The incident left a male and female victim with gunshot injuries at the Beltline Walmart Supercenter near Interstate 65. According to a Mobile Police Department incident report, one group of individuals was checking out at the store around 8:35 p.m. when a second group entered the store. One person from both groups exchanged gunfire.
Mobile police have identified three individuals responsible, including Prichard residents Karmelo Cortez Morr Derks, 18 and Darrius DeWayne Rowser, 19, as well as 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce of the Greenwich Hills community. They all face charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. It is unclear which of the suspects were the individuals shooting.
Pierce is the second suspect identified in the incident with a violent record. Rowseris believedto have been involved in two other shootings over the past two months, including an armed home invasion on Dukes Avenue on Dec. 16 and the shooting on Nov. 27 at the Paparazzi Club in downtown Mobile.
Pierce has been free on a $150,000 bond for three years while awaiting trial for an outstanding murder charge and several other shooting-related crimes. In December 2019, Pierce turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the death of Andre Demetrius Gable Jr. on Nov. 27, 2019. Pierce, who was 16 at the time, was charged as an adult.
Mobile County District Judge George Hardesty approved the bond amount. The case was assigned to Circuit Judge Brandy Hambright in December 2020 after a grand jury indicted Pierce on the charges.
A jury trial had been initially scheduled for November 2021. However, it was delayed at least three times. The latest order to push the trial back was issued in November 2022 at the behest of Pierce’s defense attorney, R. A. Bucky Thomas, who had a scheduling conflict during a scheduled trial date in December.
Judge Hambright approved the request to continue and rescheduled Pierce’s murder trial to April 3, 2023. On Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, revoked Pierce’s bond at the request of the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office.
Police are currently asking for information leading to Pierce’s arrest. People can provide tips about the whereabouts by contacting the Mobile Police Department by calling 251-208-7211 or texting 844-251-0644 or at mobilepd.org/crimetip.
