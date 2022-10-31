Police are in ongoing negotiations with an unidentified man who has reportedly barricaded himself in his vehicle outside of Mobile Government Plaza.
A large police response was initiated around 10 a.m. Monday, with multiple agencies responding to the Mobile County Courthouse, including the Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, Mobile Fire & Rescue, and the FBI.
Officers were on the scene with shields and firearms drawn, aiming at what is reported to be a silver vehicle where the man has been reported to have been threatening to shoot himself.
According to witnesses on site, the courthouse entrance facing Government Street is shut down. People who exited the building said the court was being conducted as usual when reports of a “shooting incident” began to circulate, though reports of shots being fired are conflicting. Individuals inside the courthouse were able to exit the building through alternative exits.
Around 11 a.m. SWAT team positioned an armored car in the middle of the street facing away from the plaza and toward parked vehicles outside of a barbershop. Authorities could not confirm if those inside the nearby businesses were able to be evacuated.
A loudspeaker could be heard being used and it is believed to be authorities attempting to communicate with the man in the vehicle. As of noon, the situation remains ongoing and authorities say negotiations are still underway.
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine told Lagniappe after noon he had no other information to suggest the man acted with anyone else. He confirmed the original call for help said someone may have been shooting, but no active shooter investigation is currently underway.
Prine said the man, still in the car hours later, has talked with authorities "on and off." They are having some difficulty determining his demands, and he said they are trying to find some family or friends who might be able to help. So far, the man has only threatened himself.
"Right now we don't have any information as to win this is going to clear up. Time is on our side," Prine said. "We would like for the situation to clear up sooner rather than later, but the individual we are dealing with is going to dictate that."
No pedestrian traffic may travel for two blocks around 205 Government Street as of 1:30 p.m.
An hour later, Prine said his team is still communicating with the man. He said there is blood in the car, but did not confirm it's source or how long it's been there. They used a robot to carry water to the car, then a phone.
