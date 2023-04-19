As legislation advances in Montgomery that would expand parents’ choice as to where their children learn, lawmakers question how much influence the state should have in education and whether public schools will be able to survive if the bills become law.
In her State of the State address in March, Gov. Kay Ivey declared she was probably the first Alabama governor to speak on improving school choice when she was sworn in.
“It’s important we continue to have meaningful discussions on school choice,” she said. “That must begin with improving the school choice we already have: our charter school options and the Alabama Accountability Act.”
To “ensure high-quality education and ultimately create more choices for parents” as Ivey suggested, legislators in both chambers filed House Bill 73 and Senate Bill 202, which is also called the Parental Rights in Children’s Education (PRICE) Act.
The former would require public schools to adopt and publish a policy on open enrollment, and the latter would set public money aside for students who choose to attend a school other than the one their residence dictates.
Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, sponsored HB 73 because “you can’t go anywhere unless you know where you are,” he said Monday.
“This bill to me is the baseline,” Garrett said. “All it does is require every school system to have an open enrollment policy, which most of them do now, but not all of them do. It needs to be adopted, it needs to be available and publicized, so on your website.”
Whether that policy allows anyone or no one from outside the district to attend is up to the school system, but the policy itself should be transparent for any parent or student to see, he said.
“It’s not requiring you to do anything except to say, ‘Here’s our policy,’” he said, adding the Alabama Department of Education, the Alabama Association of School Boards and the School Superintendents of Alabama supported the bill when they realized what it did.
Endorsement for the PRICE Act, Sen. Greg Albritton, R-Range, said, has not been as uniform.
“Status quo is the rule of the day,” he said, noting the Department of Education and the Alabama Education Association do not endorse the bill he co-sponsored or its equivalent in House Bill 295 because it challenges what is already in place.
“The way it works is if a family decides they want their child to attend another school, whether it be public or private or even home, they notify the state,” Albritton said. “The state then sets an account aside for them. Then, when the parent has requirements to pay, such as tuition, such as books, such as materials, that is simply a matter they give notice to by invoices or other means administratively how they do it. Then the state would write a check to the entity to pay for those books, those supplies.”
Each student enrolled in the program would receive $6,900 for the 2024-25 school year from state funds if both chambers pass the bill. The program would take three years to put in place and would “retain the autonomy of non-public schools and prevent additional state control over or interference with nonpublic schools, their students and families.”
Requirements for students to perform well on state tests are not in the bill at this time, Albritton said. Homeschooling families object to that provision because “they do not want the government in their knickers,” he said.
“I think part of the reason we’re doing this, part of the reason this is a popular thing to do, is to be able to have greater control over the curriculum and training of our children,” Albritton said. “The state has not done a very good job that way and all of their testing shows that. It’s time for others to take control of it.”
After lawmakers filed the PRICE Act bills last week, Mobile County Republican Executive Committee Chairman Tricia Strange called them “one of the strongest parental school choice bills in the nation” and gave her full endorsement to them.
“The PRICE Act is a 100 percent educational choice bill for those participating either as a student or as an education institution that does not change any current Alabama laws for schools or homeschool families,” she wrote in a statement. “The Republican National Committee and the Alabama Republican Party's respective platforms strongly support the rights of parents to be the ultimate decision-makers in what is the best fit for their children’s education and not allow zip codes, or government agencies, to define their educational journey.”
Speaker Pro Tempore Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and Garrett question whether the bill can accomplish what it sets out to do while keeping the promises it makes and minimizing damage to public education.
“Be very careful what you ask for, because even though that bill says the government will not tell you how to teach or what to teach, the government always promises you a lot up front, but after you get it what they promised you is not what’s going on,” Pringle said Monday. “I support the concept of charter schools, I support the concept of school choice, but it’s never as easy as it appears.”
Garrett said the conversation among lawmakers and action groups seems to have shifted away from what is best for students’ educational needs to what the parents want for their children.
“Initially you heard a lot of discussion about this as a way a child’s educational quality should not suffer because of the zip code they reside in, but I don’t think the PRICE Act addresses that,” he said. “I’m not against that concept, I get it, but that’s not the same as helping a kid that’s in a school in a zip code that has a poor-performing school.
“We have to understand all that, come up with something that makes sense for the state and also helps improve education throughout the state.”
