Alabama lawmakers voted to submit a redrawn congressional district map with only one Black-majority district to a Birmingham federal court, despite protests from Democrats that the map defies the court’s order and the Voting Rights Act.
“The map as you see it here is probably the first time many of these people have ever seen it,” Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon. “There was never any intention in this building to comply with the court order. There was never any intent in this building to comply with the Voting Rights Act.”
The map the legislature approved is a combination of maps presented by Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, and Sen. Steve Livingston, R-Scottsboro, and was passed through a conference committee after the House approved Livingston’s “Opportunity” plan, with a substitute for Pringle’s “Community of Interest” plan. Lagniappe previously reported Pringle’s plan set the Black voting age population in districts 2 and 7 at around 42-percent and 51-percent, respectively, while Livingston’s map set the Black voting age population in those districts at roughly 38 percent and 54 percent.
Both plans split the Black Belt counties, which the U.S. Supreme Court identified as a community of interest that the legislature should preserve in its ruling in Allen v. Milligan, and keep Mobile and Baldwin counties in the same district. District 7 in both plans is meant to be a solid Black-majority district, and District 2 is meant to give Black voters an “opportunity” to elect a candidate of their choice.
Livingston said the amended plan’s numbers are “substantially better,” than the others, with District 2’s Black voting age population slightly elevated to 39.9 percent, and District 7’s Black voting age population significantly reduced to 50.65 percent. He commended its “compactness,” and dedication to preserving the Gulf Coast, northern counties and Black Belt counties as communities of interest.
England and Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham criticized the map. Smitherman and England were the only Democratic lawmakers on the six-member committee that included Livingston, Pringle, Rep. Chris Sells, R-Greenville, and Sen. Clay Scofield, R-Guntersville, criticized the bill. Smitherman and England said the map would not stand up to the three-judge panel’s order, which called for more than one Black-majority district or one that gives Black voters an opportunity to elect a candidate of their choice.
“This map would drop the (Black voting age population) in both minority districts,” England said. “I don't want to keep beating this dead horse, but this is the quintessential definition of noncompliance, and I believe it will be rejected.”
Sen. Bobby Singleton, D-Greensboro, said the conference committee presented a map that the public has never had an opportunity to vet before it came up for the Senate’s vote. He said the legislature took a plan that was “horrible” already and made it “worse.”
“Give us a voice,” Singleton said. “You will still have your majorities, your supermajorities. [This map] says you don't respect my voice.”
He said Senate Republicans would “get rid” of the Voting Rights Act and Senate Democrats if they could.
“We’re going to keep making you feel uncomfortable until you can get it right,” Singleton said. “This is just not right.”
Smitherman said District 2, “what’s supposed to be an opportunity district,” would have supported the Republican candidate in Alabama’s 2018 gubernatorial election, by a vote of 55 percent to 45 percent.
“There’s no way that a minority can win,” he said. “I think the process on the other side was set up so an African American can’t win.”
Smitherman said the plaintiffs in the Allen v. Milligan case are “likely to succeed” in the Birmingham federal district court with the legislature submitting this map.
The Senate voted 24-6 in the map’s favor, and sent it to the House to concur.
On the floor of the House, England said he heard U.S. Sen. Tommy Tubberville, R-Auburn, and Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, had a hand in drawing the new map.
“It’s the Republicans’ plan, but it’s not from us,” he said. “I think we have failed our constituency and our duty.”
Rep. Sam Jones, D-Mobile, said the transparency of the reapportionment process has concerned him throughout the five-day special session.
“We have now come down to the last day, when we are talking about not the committee’s map (Pringle’s “Community of Interest” plan), not the House’s map, not the people’s map, but nobody’s map,” he said. “It lends itself to more divisive methods of getting things accomplished.”
After more Democratic lawmakers spoke against the map, the House voted to approve it 74-28. The map will now head to a federal three-judge panel in Birmingham for consideration before going into effect. The plaintiffs in the Milligan case may object to the plan in court before July 28. The state must respond to that objection before August 4. Whether the map will go into effect as is or will be redrawn by a court-appointed special master will be decided in Birmingham at a hearing on Aug. 14.
Earlier in the day, Rep. Kelvin Lawrence, D-Hayneville, said the legislature should never have called the special session if it did not plan to add another Black-majority district to its congressional map.
“We should not have spent taxpayer money going back and forth on this merry-go-round when we’re not going to do what the Supreme Court asked us to do,” he said.
