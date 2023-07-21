Legislature redistricting final

The Alabama Legislature's final redistricting plan, as approved Friday, July 21.

Alabama lawmakers voted to submit a redrawn congressional district map with only one Black-majority district to a Birmingham federal court, despite protests from Democrats that the map defies the court’s order and the Voting Rights Act.

“The map as you see it here is probably the first time many of these people have ever seen it,” Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, said on the floor of the House of Representatives on Friday afternoon. “There was never any intention in this building to comply with the court order. There was never any intent in this building to comply with the Voting Rights Act.”

