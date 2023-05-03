A Senate bill that would give cities and agencies the ability to hire employees without the Mobile County Personnel Board cleared a committee on Wednesday, but some legislators and groups question whether it will maintain fair hiring practices.
If passed,the legislation by Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer, would give municipalities the option to vote themselves out of the board’s hiring policies. The bill took a step closer to potential passage when it received a favorable recommendation from the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Wednesday afternoon.
All new hires would eventually come back under the civil service system’s purview after a year-long probationary period, Williams said in a previous interview, but the board belabors the employment process for Mobile County government agencies.
“I’m not trying to take anything out of it but being able to hire people,” Williams said. “You will still not be able to hire your cousin to work in your department. All that still exists.”
Other lawmakers are less confident in the bill’s ability to curb nepotism in civil service jobs.
“Unless that bill changes drastically, I could not support it in its present form,” Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, said. “I definitely don’t want to impede someone from being treated fairly.”
She said the board’s appeal body ensures many employees receive fair treatment when protesting actions by their bosses, and lawmakers should be careful not to rush legislation and do harm in the name of hiring more people.
“We should consider all the consequences,” Figures said. “If there is something to be done, we should take our time.”
Rep. Barbara Drummond, D-Mobile, said she questioned the bill’s protections against “the spoils system” when it last appeared in a committee. Recalling the workplace discrimination that motivated the board’s formation in the 1930s, Drummond said she did not want to see the system go back to those years.
“We don’t need to change the law,” she said. “The personnel board needs to change the rules to meet the needs of the municipalities.”
Those changes in the hiring process can be made without abolishing the system entirely, Drummond said. Legislating the latter would be unfair to Mobile County’s 5,000 merit system employees.
“It appears no one is willing to do the heavy lifting or the heavy work to make those changes,” she said.
Matt Waltman, a longtime City of Mobile firefighter and member of the Mobile Firefighter’s Association advocacy group, wondered why new classes of firefighters and police officers keep joining the city’s ranks if departments say the board keeps them from hiring the people they need.
Until merit system employees have a say in the matter, Waltman said, he and others will oppose the legislation.
Alabama Police Benevolent Association President Donald Scott agreed some changes are long overdue, but said the board serves a valuable purpose “[keeping] the good old boy system in line” in Mobile County.
“We are opposed to that legislation,” Scott said. “We’re trying to protect the personnel board.”
Another bill by Rep. Chip Brown, R-Hollinger’s Island, would completely sever the county from the board. His legislation was carried over from the House County and Municipal Government Committee in March. No further action has happened since.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
