Mobile County Personnel Board
Google 2023

A Senate bill that would give cities and agencies the ability to hire employees without the Mobile County Personnel Board cleared a committee on Wednesday, but some legislators and groups question whether it will maintain fair hiring practices.

If passed,the legislation by Sen. Jack Williams, R-Wilmer, would give municipalities the option to vote themselves out of the board’s hiring policies. The bill took a step closer to potential passage when it received a favorable recommendation from the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.