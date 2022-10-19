A PNC Bank branch manager is accused of stealing thousands from an intellectually disabled Mobile woman, according to a lawsuit filed in Mobile County Circuit Court.
The suit, filed by Gregory Dennis, a conservator for Agatha Stokes, claims Stokes was taken advantage of by Shelia Allen, who served as the branch manager for the Toulminville PNC Bank at the time. A representative of the bank told Lagniappe Allen no longer works for the company.
In addition to Allen, the suit also names as defendants PNC Bank National Association and PNC Financial Services Group.
Jennifer Jayjohn, an attorney for Dennis and Stokes, declined to answer questions from a reporter for this story. Among the questions she declined to answer was why this hadn’t resulted in a criminal case, since the suit claimed fraud was committed.
Stokes never independently managed her own financial affairs and left the duty to her father, Hubert Stokes, until his 2016 death, the suit claims.
It was at that point, Allen, who knew both Agatha and Hubert Stokes, offered to take care of Agatha’s finances for her, according to the suit.
“Soon following the death of Hubert Stokes, defendant Allen, knowing that Agatha had an intellectual disability that prevented her from managing her own finances, told Agatha that her father would have wanted defendant Allen to manage Agatha’s finances for her,” the suit reads. “At that time, Agatha Stokes had no reason to believe defendant Allen was untrustworthy and/or unfit to manage Agatha’s finances. In fact, since Agatha Stokes had met defendant Allen on multiple occasions prior to her father’s death, and since Agatha knew that her father transacted business with PNC Bank, PNC Group and defendant Allen, Agatha Stokes believed defendant Allen would provide financial assistance in Agatha’s best interests. Agatha Stokes relied on the comments made by defendant Allen to entrust her with the management of Agatha’s personal finances.”
Once Stokes agreed to let Allen handle her finances, the then-branch manager helped her open a checking account, an investment account and obtain a check card, the suit reads. With access to all the financial information, Allen would siphon various amounts of money from Stokes’ accounts, the suit reads, including moving a $25,000 life insurance annuity to Stokes’ checking account to make unauthorized debit card purchases, according to the suit. Allen also named herself Stokes’ beneficiary on her New York Life insurance policy, according to the suit.
Allen also used the financial information to secure a $3,500 loan in Stokes’ name, according to the suit, which resulted in Stokes being forced to make $164.21 payments every month for two years beginning in May 2020.
After the checking account was opened, according to the lawsuit, Allen had the statements and other mail sent to her address, according to the suit.
“Defendant Allen issued one debit card for Agatha’s checking account, and that debit card was mailed directly to defendant Allen’s personal address,” the suit reads. “Agatha Stokes had no knowledge of, never received, saw or used the sole debit card that was issued for use with her checking account.”
Between January 2017 and December 2020, Allen cashed over $77,500 worth of teller checks from Stokes’ account, according to the suit. At the direction of Allen, Stokes would bring her bills to the defendant and write blank checks to pay them. Allen would fill in the amounts on the blank checks and send them to Stokes’ creditors, according to the suit. On other occasions, Stokes would sign a blank check and let Allen give her cash from it in the amount of $400, according to the suit.
“Ms. Stokes has now learned that defendant Allen would write checks in amounts in excess of $400 for cash, and defendant Allen would then give Ms. Stokes $400 and would keep the remaining cash for herself,” the suit reads. “On at least one occasion, defendant Allen filled out a check for $800 and made it payable to her husband, Sidney Allen, when that check was meant to pay Ms. Stokes’ creditors.”
In addition to the various accounts Allen is accused of controlling in the suit, she also took control of several properties Stokes inherited from her father and grandfather, according to the suit. The properties in question were all “transferred to others without proper valuations or appraisals,” according to the suit.
A property at 2203 O’Connor Street was transferred to Allen’s husband in 2017, according to the suit. Properties at 700 and 950 Marine Street were transferred to both Allens in 2017 and 2019 respectively, according to the suit. Another property at 958 Broad Street was sold to Mobile City Council President C.J. Small in 2019, according to the suit.
Small now owns both the property at 958 Broad Street and 950 Marine Street through a company called CIS Agency Inc., according to records from Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill’s Office and the Mobile County Revenue Commission. When asked about the property at 950 Marine Street, Small said he wrote a check directly to Stokes and nothing illegal took place. There is no allegation in the lawsuit of any wrongdoing by Small.
Property at 961 Gorgas Street was also transferred to Olivette Draine in 2018, according to the suit.
The wrongdoing was discovered, according to the suit, when Allen told Stokes money in her accounts was running low. Dennis then reviewed information from PNC Bank and helped Stokes discover the financial issues, according to the suit.
The suit accuses Allen and the other defendants of fraud and other charges. The suit was filed on Sept. 26. It is set to be heard before Presiding Judge Michael Youngpeter and a jury trial has been requested. The defendants have yet to file an answer in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.