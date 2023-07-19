When John L. LeFlore High School opened its doors for the 2022-23 school year, it did so under the premise that it would return to its “glory days” as a reconstituted magnet school, according to Mobile County Public School System Superintendent (MCPSS) Chresal Threadgill.
The idea was for the school to reimplement fine arts programs that had been stripped from it over a decade ago. With the creation of MCPSS’s Fine Arts, Media and Entertainment Academy last year, there has been a renewed interest in the school, leading to increased enrollment numbers compared to recent years.
But while the fine arts aspect of the school may be on the rise, academics appear to be falling behind, according to numbers from the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE).
For the 2021-22 school year, LeFlore ranked in the bottom third in the entire state in proficiency scores in English language arts, math and science. In math, only 2.4 percent of the school’s approximately 600 students were deemed proficient in the subject. For English, 8.2 percent of students tested at a proficient level compared to 9.8 percent for science.
Students at magnet schools are required to adhere to a rigorous curriculum while the schools are designed for “academic excellence,” according to the MCPSS website. Students are also graded on a different scale compared to those in non-magnet schools. While it’s possible to obtain a grade of A, B or C, any marks below 70 are deemed failing by magnet standards.
MCPSS spokeswoman Rena Philips told Lagniappe the plan to have LeFlore meet educational standards may take a few semesters. However, Philips cited the school’s growth as an encouraging sign and said the school was recently recognized for having the highest growth in math score percentage in the county based on ACT preparation assessments.
“LeFlore was just reconstituted back into a true magnet school this year, which will take a few years to come to fruition,” Philips wrote in an email. “It has the highest percentage of growth in Mobile County and has a higher growth rate than the national average. So that is evidence of improvement.”
Along with reverting to its magnet status, LeFlore and the surrounding area has seen its fair share of changes in recent years.
In June, MCPSS announced the demolition of the Just 4 Developmental Laboratory, located next to LeFlore’s campus, to make way for upgrades to the school including additional classrooms. Declining enrollment for the school was cited as one of the key factors in electing to demolish it.
MCPSS Board President Sherry McDade, a LeFlore alumnus, said the system is working to shore up test scores. She said the school has offered after-school tutoring and peer counseling to help get students where they need to be — programs that once were unattainable due to a lack of resources.
“The resources are basically what we need, and the funding that was needed for those programs is back in place,” McDade said. “We’ve got a great administrative team and everyone is on board with making us the diamond in the rough in District 4.”
McDade said the school has brought on two new counselors to help as the school continues its transition back to a magnet school. She said there are currently plans in the works to add more dual enrollment, honors and AP classes to the current set of curriculum offered by the school.
“We’re making sure that we follow all of the state requirements to maintain that magnet status,” McDade said.
