LeFlore
By Scott Johnson

When John L. LeFlore High School opened its doors for the 2022-23 school year, it did so under the premise that it would return to its “glory days” as a reconstituted magnet school, according to Mobile County Public School System Superintendent (MCPSS) Chresal Threadgill.

The idea was for the school to reimplement fine arts programs that had been stripped from it over a decade ago. With the creation of MCPSS’s Fine Arts, Media and Entertainment Academy last year, there has been a renewed interest in the school, leading to increased enrollment numbers compared to recent years.

