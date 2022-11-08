Two longtime Mobile law enforcement officials will be able to hand off batons to their second-in-command.
Republicans Paul Burch and Keith Blackwood have secured election as Mobile County sheriff and Mobile County district attorney, respectively. With 94 percent of Mobile County precincts reporting around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Burch held a commanding 30,000-vote lead over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Blackwood outpaced Democrat Moshae Donald by nearly 20,000 votes.
Burch, who is a captain and serves as the commander of criminal investigations, will be replacing Sam Cochran who has been in office since 2006. Blackwood will be replacing Ashley Rich, who has been DA since 2010. Blackwood has served as Rich’s chief assistant since 2021 and has served as a state prosecutor since 2008.
Both Burch and Blackwood joined as many as 18 other local candidates during a GOP watch party at Fort Whiting Tuesday night, where several hundred spectators were in attendance.
Cochran announced Burch’s victory during the event, saying his election will mean one of the smoothest transitions in leadership the county has seen in many years.
“Paul’s done it all. He’s a cop’s cop. He genuinely cares about people,” Cochran said.
Burch used the opportunity to reach out to Mobilians who did not support him for election.
“I hope I will have the privilege of earning your vote in a few years because I believe I can do it,” Burch said. “I want to make Mobile one of the safest communities to live in. I believe every citizen should live without fear in their community.”
Burch said he will be targeting violent crime and fentanyl trafficking.
Blackwood’s race was the last to be called for the night. He thanked his opponent, Moshae Donald, for running a classy campaign and expressed a desire to work together for solutions in the future.
As his first time running a campaign, Blackwood said his supporters and donors helped him overcome a significant deficit in name recognition, even despite launching a campaign on late notice, due to Rich’s unanticipated announcement to suspend her re-election campaign in January. He said Rich has been a mentor to him and he believes he will be able to continue her mission to advocate for victims’ rights and for the rule of law.
Blackwood told Lagniappe he has been humbled by the amount of support he has been given. He said his first priority will be to continue to chip away at Mobile County’s backlog of criminal trials. He also anticipates working closely with law enforcement agencies to crack down on fentanyl.
“Thank you to the people of Mobile County and those that voted for me, and I hope I get the vote of the ones who didn’t next time,” Blackwood said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.