Paul Burch

Cpt. Paul Burch addresses those gathered at the Mobile County Republican watch party Tuesday night, Nov. 8.

 Scott Johnson

Two longtime Mobile law enforcement officials will be able to hand off batons to their second-in-command.

Republicans Paul Burch and Keith Blackwood have secured election as Mobile County sheriff and Mobile County district attorney, respectively. With 94 percent of Mobile County precincts reporting around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Burch held a commanding 30,000-vote lead over Democrat LaBarron Perkins. Blackwood outpaced Democrat Moshae Donald by nearly 20,000 votes.

Keith Blackwood

Keith Blackwood is shown with supporters on Election Night, Tuesday, Nov. 8, following the announcement of his victory.

