An amended version of a spending plan for Alabama’s remaining $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money has passed both houses of the legislature and is “ready to enroll” as of Thursday morning.
Much of the bill that District 21 Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, authored remains the same after eight days of deliberation in the House of Representatives and Senate. Efforts to improve broadband access are still set to receive $260 million, and $55 million is still on its way to food banks, child-welfare services and programs for mental health and senior citizens, for example.
However, the Senate’s Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee edited the bill’s $400 million allocation for water and sewer infrastructure improvements.
Instead of $200 million in matching grants going to public water and sewer systems based on requests and a ranking system for growth, the plan now provides $100 million in matching grants for general projects, and another $100 million in state-wide matching grants for projects based on growth needs.
The difference between the two is the allocation for growth needs stipulates grant recipients will have to pay a match of 35 percent or more to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM). Those funds may come from Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds, or other appropriate sources.
