As the debate within the Mobile City Council over whether or not annexation of certain areas west of its border continues to rage on, so does the topic among members of the public.
Resident Mobilians took to council chambers at Government Plaza Tuesday to voice their concerns or advocate for reasons as to why Mobile should expand or stay at its current size.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office released four different annexation study areas recently and the council is set to consider those plans at a future meeting and vote on whether to send one of those plans out for a referendum vote in West Mobile.
Fred Wheeler, secretary of the West Mobile Annexation Committee, addressed council members about how there is a need for annexation to happen to give a voice to residents who he feels have been taxed without proper representation for far too long.
“West Mobile citizens have been extremely patient,” Wheeler said. “We have watched our tax dollars spent to the benefit of the citizens of the city of Mobile, watched as areas inside the city are improved without our voice heard.”
Wheeler said prior City Councils have been hesitant to take on the challenge of annexations. However, he believes the studies by PFM Financial show the current concerns about the move should be put to rest.
“Residents of West Mobile have not asked or demanded anything above what citizens of the city receive now,” Wheeler said. “Members of prior councils have decried the ability of the city to absorb additional neighborhoods in West Mobile. The recent PFM [studies] not only quells those concerns, but should excite those who oppose allowing the referendum to go forward. Let us vote.”
Fellow resident Monica Lang echoed Wheeler’s thoughts on pushing for annexation. Part of a small family business near Mobile’s western border, Lang told council members the city has reached its expansion limit and annexation is the only way to allow Mobile to grow.
“I’ve watched change in Mobile over the years and although we have experienced much growth, that growth is now stagnated because we have expanded as much as possible,” Lang said. “I truly believe in the vision of Mobile and I believe that vision is growing and annexing the western corridor is one of the best ways to do so.”
As Wheeler and Lang spoke in favor of annexation, others raised concerns about how the city will manage to maintain the level of services provided by police, fire and other government departments in the event annexation happens.
Darlene Martin said the PFM studies do not properly reflect the impacts annexation could have on all affected areas and claimed the summary of the plans were simply “broad statements” put forth by Stimpson’s office.
“The recent study on the impact of annexation to the city of Mobile does not seem to be a study at all,” Martin told council members. “It appears to be 25 pages summarized on broad statements made by the mayor’s staff. If we are going to make such a monumental decision, changing our city forever, we need to do it with an honest understanding of the impact.”
District 2 Councilman William Carroll told Martin while the summary of the study did come out to approximately 25 pages, in its entirety, the study totaled more than 160 pages. Stimpson’s chief of staff, James Barber, concurred.
Betty Shinn cited to council members the approximately 170 city positions currently open and said she, along with other residents, wants to know the plans for how needs will be addressed if the municipality adds more people in need of services.
“Why would annexation without help that we currently need help?” Shinn asked. “How many more city staff members will be needed to run the existing backlog with various departments to provide services? Citizens of Mobile need details. We have paid for several studies and I’m requesting today transparency, transparency and more transparency.”
After the meeting adjourned Carroll said while the city is short-staffed in areas such as first responders, secretaries and other roles, the city has continued to keep up with the level of demand without skipping a beat.
Carroll said when he was on the council for his first go-round from 2005 to 2012, the city was dealing with similar staffing issues with people leaving the area to find jobs.
“Right now we’re looking at some of those same things like attrition and some places [jobs] haven’t been filled,” Carroll said. “But we’ve provided the services we’ve provided the whole time and we haven’t missed a beat. Now, sometimes a truck may break down, but the people we have working for the city work hard and they do the job that’s necessary to make sure the people in our city are doing extremely well and we’ll continue to do that.”
He added the city already provides services such as police and fire to locations three miles outside of the city’s police jurisdiction. The only new addition that would be required to be implemented in the event of annexation would be garbage pickup, something Carroll said would not cost the city much in the event the service needed to be extended westward.
“We’re currently providing services out there with police and fire, and we have 40 police officers patrolling the police jurisdiction every day, which is twice as big as the annexation study areas,” Carroll said. “So there won’t be any large consequences. But we will have to provide trash and garbage pickup to the area. But for the better part of it, we’re providing those services already.”
(1) comment
I have serious doubts that his will pass because it seems it's all about race regardless of of millions of dollars loss.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.