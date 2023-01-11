Alabama’s newest school system is in financial trouble less than a year into its existence, but so far its leadership hasn’t explained whether they knew there would be a shortfall or how they intend to handle the issue.
A June 30, 2022 letter from State Superintendent Eric Mackey explains how the system is in debt to the state education department to the tune of $4.6 million. Mackey’s letter came in response to a letter from Orange Beach City Schools (OBCS) attorney Nash Campbell, which apparently sought to allow the brand new school system to operate differently than others across the state.
Mackey’s letter — which has been closely held and took more than a month to get from Orange Beach school officials — stated OBCS sought to have the state waive the district’s participation in the 10 mill match portion of the Foundation Program.
“The premise of your letter is essentially a request for the state superintendent to grant a Foundation Program participation waiver,” the letter read. “While it is agreed that the state superintendent possesses exceptional latitude and legal authority as provided by the law, in reading the Foundation Program law, no authority in the law exists on the part of the state superintendent or any other officer of the state to waive participation in the Foundation Program.”
Lagniappe also sought to obtain Campbell’s letter to the Alabama Department of Education, but Orange Beach officials did not grant that request. The Orange Beach City Council approved formation of the system in March of last year with no comment and little information provided after an item was added to the agenda just hours before the meeting. Funding questions quickly arose, but city and school officials brushed them aside and whether city leaders were aware of the shortfall before voting in the new system is not clear.
“There’s really nothing to say. We are just a unique situation that we are working with the school board on,” Orange Beach Mayor Tony Kennon said when asked about the shortfall in September. “We’ve been so focused on getting these schools open and dealing with the necessary things that matter right now, this just hasn’t been big on our radar right now.”
Asked last month how the deficit will be paid back, Orange Beach City Schools Superintendent Randy Wilkes offered no answer. Wilkes originally denied a request by Lagniappe to obtain Mackey’s letter, claiming the state was the “custodian” of the document. After subsequent requests, he relinquished.
Created in 1995, the purpose of the state Foundation Program is to provide a basic stream of funding for all K-12 schools across the state. In order to participate in the program, school systems are required to commit 10 mill equivalence in local property tax to the program, which in turn helps fund it.
Funding from the state education foundation takes a number of factors into consideration when determining how much money each school system will receive from it including average daily enrollment. The program sends school systems money based upon a requirement that they “match” a certain amount of funding.
Due to its smaller size, the OBCS is only able to qualify for $7 million in foundation funding. However, due to higher property values in the area, its required 10 mill match totals $11.7 million, leaving a deficit of $4.6 million the system must now pay to the Foundation Program. Mackey’s letter explained how waiving OBCS’ matching obligation would create budget issues at the state level.
“Furthermore, even if the state superintendent had the authority under the Foundation Program law to waive the 10 mill match, granting such a waiver to OBCS after the budgets and allocations have been passed by the State Legislature would create an artificial statewide shortage in the FY23 [Fiscal Year 2023] Foundation Program of $4,679,674,” the letter read.
In the letter, Mackey claimed OBCS agreed when the system was formed it would not receive funds from Baldwin County Schools to cover July, August and September payroll or operational costs, and would not receive funds from the state of Alabama until October 2022, or the first month of FY23.
Overall, Mackey claimed the financial shortfall could only be rectified by a declaration or proration by the governor or a special supplemental appropriation by the State Legislature. However, since the State Legislature didn’t convene prior to the beginning of FY23, the option of going through the legislature is no longer a possibility.
The letter stated while the funds will have to be remitted to the state, no payments will need to be made prior to October 2023.
“In your letter, you argue there is no mechanism through which a local school system can remit an owed balance in the Foundation Program to the state,” the letter read. “While the Foundation Program law may appear to be silent on the matter of remittances, there is a process for payments owed to be made to the state. Furthermore, there is no prohibition in the Foundation Program law for such payments to be made.”
Mackey’s letter also says the Department of Education would be “amenable” to a potential payment schedule if OBCS requests one.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
