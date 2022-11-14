The Libertarian Party failed to cross a vital threshold during last week’s election that would have automatically qualified it for ballot access in the 2024 election.
The party has not been featured on an Alabama ballot since 2002 due to the state implementing the strictest political party access laws in the country. Regardless of the setback, party leadership says they’re energized more than ever and already getting back to work.
Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Jimmy Blake described the Libertarian’s fight last week as a campaign against the “incumbent party,” which he explained as a collusion between Republicans and Democrats to distribute offices among each other and disenfranchise unorthodox candidates. Blake said the voting structure in the state also favors political power.
To be featured on the ballot, minor parties must gather and submit signatures equal to 3 percent of the total votes in the previous election or have received 20 percent of the vote in a statewide race. Those rules once again carved out Libertarians from an established presence in the state.
“The real winners this election were straight-ticket voting and restrictive ballot access,” Blake said.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Libertarians fell 4 percent shy of that required 20 percent, with Baldwin County candidate Laura Lane receiving 16 percent of the vote in her race for Public Service Commission (PSC) Seat 2. She was the candidate on the ballot opposing Republican Chip Beeker, the incumbent. In any other state, Lane’s performance would have been enough to qualify the party for the next election. But not here.
Alabama’s electoral gatekeeping is the strictest in the U.S. Kentucky is the second-most extreme, requiring a minor party to obtain 15 percent to be qualified without gathering signatures. Two states, Virginia and New Jersey, require a party to receive 10 percent. The national average for qualification is just 2 percent, meaning Alabama’s barrier of entry is 10 times higher.
Libertarians will now have to conduct another signature campaign. The party was required to collect and file roughly 51,500 signatures in the spring of this year based on voter participation in the 2020 presidential election. They over-delivered and handed around 80,000 signatures to the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. This next cycle, they’ll have to collect around 48,000, and activists are already going back to work.
Alabama Libertarian Party Chairman Gavin Goodman told Lagniappe the party is hoping to have all required votes by spring 2023, a full year before the next election cycle deadline. He said Libertarians are looking to triple the number of active county party affiliates and double the size of its membership.
Libertarians had 65 candidates running for office last week, 50 of which were lined up against otherwise unopposed seats where there was either no Republican or Democratic candidate. Goodman said the participation was impressive. However, it may have resulted in too many irons in the fire and support resources stretching thin. No Libertarians secured election to office.
For the 2024 election cycle, Goodman said the state party will be fully focused on running a candidate for the PSC president seat currently held by Twinkle Cavanaugh.
