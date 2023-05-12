After bringing bikes to downtown sidewalks several years ago, micro-transportation company Lime is back with a proposal to line city streets with electric scooters.
As part of an agreement to give Lime access to the public right-of-way, the company will pay the city $5,000 per year and take 15 cents per trip, the proposed agreement states. It will be up for a first read by the Mobile City Council on Tuesday.
The funding from the scooters will be placed into the general fund budget and used to help make sure the agreement doesn’t cost the city money, Director of Cultural and Civic Affairs Matt Anderson said.
“You want it to pay for itself,” Anderson said. “The idea in setting up a franchise agreement like this is to pay for any minimal damage the scooters do to the sidewalk, curb or gutter. It’s really going to be a wash for the city.”
The agreement is good for three years and would see scooters placed downtown and in areas of Midtown as well, Anderson said. The company has the freedom to move with the market, though too, and put scooters where they happen to be the most popular.
The franchise agreement also allows Lime to add bikes, electric bikes and pedal-assist bikes to its fleet in the future without having to obtain approval from the city again.
The scooters, which Anderson described as a nicer version of what residents saw under the city’s agreement with Gotcha, will be application-based, like their predecessors.
In addition, Anderson said, the city will look to various ways to park the scooters in corral systems rather than have them all placed on sidewalks, especially during big events when streets are crowded.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
