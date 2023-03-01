Opening arguments are about to get underway in the reckless murder trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla. This is where trial highlights will be shared as we start coverage.
Nakhla is accused of killing University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, who was riding in a car he was driving while prosecutors say he was under the influence of alcohol and in excess of 130 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone. The Audi R8 Spyder convertible flipped several times and landed upside down along the west Interstate 65 service road on August 1, 2020.
Prosecutors subpoenaed Nakhla’s father. An attorney for the father asked Mobile County Circuit Court Judge Ben Brooks to allow the possible witness to stay in the courtroom and support his son. The attorney called it a ”ploy” from Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich to keep him out of the courtroom.
Brooks denied the request, requiring Nakhla’s father to leave the courtroom. Typically witnesses have to wait outside the courtroom until they are called to testify.
UPDATE — March 1 @ 11:50 a.m.
BY DALE LIESCH
Appointed Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich intends to prove through evidence that Nakhla cared more for his cell phone and a $50,000 watch after a high-speed wreck that killed Thomas than he did for the victim of the crash, she told jurors during opening arguments.
Rich said Nakhla’s indifference and entitlement are keys to the prosecution’s argument that he knowingly risked Thomas’ life when he drove the vehicle, but ignored the risk.
Rich told jurors evidence will show Nakhla was well above the legal limit for blood alcohol content when he took Thomas for a ride after midnight on Aug. 1, 2020. Rich said the black box in Nakhla’s vehicle shows he was driving as fast as 138 miles per hour along the Interstate 65 beltline just before the wreck happened.
Earlier that night, Rich said Nakhla met Thomas and others at the pool of the apartment complex they shared when he got off work. Thomas and her friend Paige Farley wanted to relax after a particularly stressful day at school, Rich said, and Nakhla went back and forth to his apartment to bring alcohol, including mixed drinks and bottles of wine to the pool.
Rich described the wreck scene to jurors, saying Nakhla lost control of the vehicle before it hit a guardrail. The top of Thomas’ head was severed from her body during the impact.
Following the wreck, Rich said, Nahkla refused medical care from EMS professionals and insisted that those on the scene help find his cell phone and watch from under the car.
In his opening argument, Nakhla’s defense attorney Richard Jaffe refuted Rich’s claim his client was delivering alcohol to the pool, and showed juror’s video screenshots of Nakhla with a cup of coffee in his hand.
Jaffe characterized Thomas and Nakhla as “friends” and admitted his client was “overly proud” of his car, but insisted this case is a civil issue and not criminal neglect.
Jaffe questioned the process a state witness will use to determine Nakhla’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash.
He also blamed a concussion on his "disoriented” reactions following the incident, and attempted to cast doubt on the reliability of the vehicle’s black box because the mechanism had failed to properly signify when the airbags had deployed.
UPDATE — March 1 @ 3:00 p.m.
By KYLE HAMRICK
According to testimony by Dr. Tristan Hughes, a pharmacist who lived with his wife in the same apartment community as Jonathan Nakhla, the Mobile doctor was “intoxicated and not fit to drive” before the accident that killed medical student Samantha Thomas.
Hughes told Assistant District Attorney Ashley Rich that Nakhla brought a bottle of wine and cup down to the apartment’s swimming pool area and sipped on it throughout the night of July 31, 2020.
Hughes said Nakhla’s “objective signs and symptoms” of having too much to drink included “slow reaction time, half closed eyes, flushed face [and] slurred speech.”
The pharmacist also told Rich he saw Nakhla repeatedly brush up against Thomas and Paige Farley, and both of them tensed up and recoiled when he did.
“Samantha physically had her limbs by her sides,” Hughes said. “I observed her observing everyone. I observed her with nervous ticks.”
When defense attorney Richard Jaffe cross examined Hughes, he questioned his comments on how much Nakhla had to drink that day, as well as his use of military time and standard time interchangeably when tracing the day’s events.
Hughes said his opinion was not changed that Nakhla had too much to drink regardless of whether he saw all the doctor drank.
