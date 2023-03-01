Nakhla & Thomas

Dr. Jonathan Nakhla (left) and Samantha Thomas

Opening arguments are about to get underway in the reckless murder trial of Dr. Jonathan Nakhla. This is where trial highlights will be shared as we start coverage.

Nakhla is accused of killing University of South Alabama medical student Samantha Thomas, who was riding in a car he was driving while prosecutors say he was under the influence of alcohol and in excess of 130 miles per hour in a 45 MPH zone. The Audi R8 Spyder convertible flipped several times and landed upside down along the west Interstate 65 service road on August 1, 2020. 

Nakhla trial

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

