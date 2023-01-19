Southwest Alabama will see an increase in air traffic in the coming weeks, but there’s a chance it won’t have anything to do with local airports.
Instead, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will be patrolling the skies in an attempt to vaccinate the local raccoon population against rabies along the southwest portion of the state.
Approximately 223,800 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed via low-flying airplanes and helicopters across the 1,599 square-mile bait zone. The baits are approximately the size of a matchbox and have a fishmeal flavoring in an appeal to attract raccoons to take the bait.
The distribution is scheduled to begin on Friday, January 20 and extend through Monday, January 30. Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Spanish Fort, Fairhope, Daphne, Foley and other areas throughout southwest Alabama are all included in the vaccination area.
“When ORV baits are distributed by aircraft, a navigator controls the bait machine and turns off the machine as necessary to avoid dropping baits on roadways, structures, large bodies of water, etc.,” a release from the USDA reads.
If an ORV bait is found, people are encouraged to leave them alone unless they are found in an area where children or pets play. If moving the bait, wear gloves or use a paper towel or plastic bag to pick it up and toss it into a wooded area or other raccoon habitat. Damaged baits are to be thrown into the trash and proper hygiene is encouraged when coming into contact with the baits.
According to the release, if pets eat the bait, they should be fine as a few baits are not harmful. However, a large number of congested baits could cause an upset stomach. People are advised to avoid pet saliva for 24 hours and wash skin or wounds that have been licked.
For those who have questions or concerns, call the Rabies Information Line at 1-866-487-3297 or the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-800-151-1818.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.