Karla DuPriest
SUBMITTED

A local caterer and businesswoman has entered the race for District 6, as qualifying officially ends.

Karla DuPriest, co-owner of Heavenly Ribs catering, joins Josh Woods, Kyle Callaghan and Linh Hoach as the official candidates to replace former District 6 Councilman Scott Jones in a special election slated for July 25.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.