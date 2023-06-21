A local caterer and businesswoman has entered the race for District 6, as qualifying officially ends.
Karla DuPriest, co-owner of Heavenly Ribs catering, joins Josh Woods, Kyle Callaghan and Linh Hoach as the official candidates to replace former District 6 Councilman Scott Jones in a special election slated for July 25.
DuPriest said she entered the race because she has been a citizen leader for years. In addition to owning two businesses, she said she volunteers at her church and is active in the community.
“I really feel like I have a lot to contribute to the success of the city I love,” she said in a phone interview.
DuPriest said she would be committed to ensuring citizen involvement in decisions, as she cited constituent buy-in as one of the bigger issues facing the current City Council.
“I want to see more community involvement,” she said. “I want more of an open forum so people come together on issues. Part of living in a successful city and district is for everyone to have a voice.”
Another issue DuPriest will watch keenly as a member of the council, if elected, is the budget and how it’s dispersed throughout the city.
“I want to make sure there’s enough in there to address issues in the city and district,” she said.
While the District 6 special election is set for the week following an annexation referendum, the newest councilor would have a say in how to move forward with new city districts, if West Mobile residents vote to join the city.
Like Mayor Sandy Stimpson and others, DuPriest believes the city must redraw its district lines if population is added. The city is only required by law to redistrict every decade, with the release of new U.S. Census population data, but DuPriest said drawing new lines several years early, especially after what could be significant population growth is important.
“We need to make sure the needs of those new citizens are taken into account,” she said. “It makes sense to redistrict.”
A Republican U.S. Senate candidate in 2022, DuPriest said campaigning for council is easier because it requires less travel. While “tremendously different,” DuPriest said campaigning for the two jobs have similarities because people all care about the same things: jobs, their families and church.
In addition to owning the catering company and food truck, with her husband Chris Miller, DuPriest also owns a U-Haul rental business her son, a disabled veteran, runs. She said she grew up in the district and moved back to Mobile 20 years ago.
