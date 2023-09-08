A more than two-month carriage battle will leave local sports fans without their typical NCAA and NFL access this weekend.
The ongoing battle between Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV/Uverse has limited local stations throughout the U.S. as the two media giants face-off over a broadcasting deal that expired July 1.
That impasse has left local DirecTV cable customers without local Nexstar-owned news station WKRG, the CBS affiliate.
This means local DirecTV customers will not have access to view the opening New Orleans Saints - Tennessee Titans game on Sunday, Sept. 10. For college football fans, DirecTV will also not be showing some NCAA Week 2 games. This includes Michigan’s game against the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and UCLA’s game against San Diego State.
WKRG is still accessible locally through an antenna and other various streaming platforms and carriers.
Nexstar is the nation’s largest local broadcaster, owning 159 local stations in 113 metro areas. A Nexstar-affiliated info page shared on WKRG’s website is encouraging customers to demand rebates and switch providers.
According to a press release from July 2, Nexstar is claiming it has presented a “fair value” proposal, but despite “tireless efforts,” DirecTV has not shifted on negotiations, leading to outages for more than 10 million of its subscribers.
“Nexstar remains hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly to return to viewers their favorite network programming, live sporting events, in-depth local news and other local content relevant to their communities, as well as critical emergency updates for which DIRECTV is charging its subscribers,” that statement reads.
Nexstar is accusing DirecTV of “holding their customers hostage” while dropping local stations off of its lineup.
“Our offer is fair, and now they hold you — the subscriber — hostage. It’s not right,” the website states.
Nexstar is advising DirecTV customers to request rebates due to the blackout, and they may have to do so for each billing cycle.
“We urge you to reach out to DIRECTV/UVERSE and demand a rebate and to remind them: YOU HAVE OPTIONS,” the Nexstar page states.
DirecTV has taken the opposite stance, accusing Nexstar of demanding DirecTV to pay more than double their previous fees for the same content.
“Nexstar has a long track record of forcing programming outages to unnecessarily raise prices for everyone at the expense of the communities they are licensed and entrusted to serve,” said Rob Thun, chief content officer of DirecTV. “We will continue to work with Nexstar to reach an agreement and will take all necessary actions to provide our customers access to their favorite programming while protecting them from unwarranted price increases.”
Earlier this year, DirecTV filed an antitrust lawsuit against Nexstar and a complaint to the FCC, accusing the broadcast company of conspiring to manipulate costs.
WKRG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
