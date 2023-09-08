DirecTV CBS

South Alabama DirecTV customers will not have their typical access to NFL and college football broadcasts. 

A more than two-month carriage battle will leave local sports fans without their typical NCAA and NFL access this weekend.

The ongoing battle between Nexstar Media Group and DirecTV/Uverse has limited local stations throughout the U.S. as the two media giants face-off over a broadcasting deal that expired July 1.

