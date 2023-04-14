Earth Day Mobile Bay
The Gulf Coast’s largest Earth Day festival returns to Fairhope Pier Park next Saturday, April 22 with live music and exhibits supporting “earth-friendly solutions” to conserving resources and improving health.

Sponsored by Earth Day Mobile Bay volunteers, the City of Fairhope and the Mobile Bay Group of the Sierra Club’s Alabama Chapter, the festival’s theme of “Invest in Our Planet” spotlights the time needed to correct climate change.

Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.

