The Gulf Coast’s largest Earth Day festival returns to Fairhope Pier Park next Saturday, April 22 with live music and exhibits supporting “earth-friendly solutions” to conserving resources and improving health.
Sponsored by Earth Day Mobile Bay volunteers, the City of Fairhope and the Mobile Bay Group of the Sierra Club’s Alabama Chapter, the festival’s theme of “Invest in Our Planet” spotlights the time needed to correct climate change.
“Investing in our planet is necessary to protect it and the best way to pave a path toward a prosperous future,” a statement reads. “When we do this together, we are supporting healthy, happy and wealthy communities, creating a 21st-century economy that restores the health of our planet, protects our species and provides opportunities for all.”
The Baldwin County Youth Orchestra, Nue Bicycle, The Gawlees, Ramblin’ Roses, Molly Thomas & The Rare Birds and others will provide the day’s musical entertainment.
The City of Fairhope will also collect computer monitors, desktops, fax machines and other unwanted household electronics for recycling at the festival.
“Exhibitors who promote year-round civic participation and environmental responsibility are still being accepted,” the statement reads. “To host an earth-friendly exhibit, showcase renewable energy, environmental technology, green lifestyle or the tools to pursue earth-friendly solutions to help save the environment, lower cost of living and improve health, please contact us.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
