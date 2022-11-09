The FBI believes the family and friends of a Prichard man could have information on an unidentified woman and child who could be victims of the Long Island Serial Killer (LISK), who investigators say killed at least 11 people in New York.
Katrina Frazier, a Mobile Police Department (MPD) spokesperson, told Lagniappe on Friday her department posted the call for information on their official Facebook page on Oct. 7 at the FBI’s request.
The post said Elijah “Lige” Howell or Howard was born in 1927 and lived in Prichard with his wife, Carrie. He was 36 years old when he died in Mobile with another woman, Lillie Mae Wiggins Packer, in 1963.
A picture of a peach tattoo with two leaves and a bite taken out of it accompanied the post, which asked anyone who may be related to or know about the man to contact the FBI at 800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov.
The same picture of the tattoo showed up in a digital case file on NamUs.gov, the website of the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which identified its wearer as a Black female between the ages of 20 and 30, who was found dead in a plastic tub covered with garbage bags in Nassau County, New York’s Hempstead Lake State Park, on June 28, 1997.
Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD detective sergeant and professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Lagniappe investigators know the woman as “Peaches” and number her among the victims of the LISK, a murderer still wanted for the deaths of at least 11 individuals found in Nassau and Suffolk counties. The murders are thought to have taken place between 1996 and 2010.
In a phone call Monday night, Giacalone said he was surprised when the FBI connected Peaches to a family in Alabama, considerably outside the center of the investigation in Long Island.
He said the woman is among the oldest cases in the ongoing investigation. While authorities found her torso and the identifying tattoo in the late ‘90s, Giacalone said, other parts of her dismembered body were found almost 14 years later, in April 2011, at Suffolk County’s Gilgo Beach.
According to the Suffolk County Police Department’s official Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation website, investigators identified the remains of a female toddler the week before they found the other parts of Peaches’ body. Subsequent DNA analysis revealed Peaches was the child’s mother.
When asked for more information about the case, the connection to Mobile and whether any individuals came forward with tips, the Mobile FBI directed Lagniappe to the New York FBI for comment.
The Suffolk County Police Department declined to comment, and said, “All comments need to come from the FBI.”
MPD also directed Lagniappe to the FBI for further information about the case.
Repeated requests for comment from the New York FBI were not returned before press time. The Nassau County Police Department did not return a request for comment before press time, either.
Though Giacalone hoped the call for information would help solve the case, giving investigators a name and family and friends of Peaches and the child a chance at closure, he said he thought the case is “just about as cold as it can get.”
Kyle covers the Eastern Shore, the Baldwin County Commission and Baldwin County Schools. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
