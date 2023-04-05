After achieving relative success with his first feature-length movie, a local filmmaker is attempting to build on it with a sequel, but is doing so through rather unconventional means.
Mobile native and University of South Alabama graduate Thomas Smith wrote, directed and produced the 2019 science-fiction film “Demon Squad” and now has his sights set on a second film for the franchise, which he is seeking to fund through a Kickstarter campaign. The goal is to crowdsource $125,000 for the production, much larger than the initial $15,000 used to make the first film.
With “Demon Squad,” Smith said, the only things the money was used for were props, costumes, makeup and post-production to finish the film.
This time around, he said, he wants to go bigger and actually ensure those participating in the film can be compensated.
“We shot ‘Demon Squad’ in 2015, and you got a lot more bang for your buck eight years ago,” Smith said. “No one got paid. It was just purely people volunteering their time to come out and act and we were very appreciative of that. … We want to pay people this time, have better effects, costumes and everything so of course the budget blew up.”
Inspired by shows like the “X-Files” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Demon Squad” follows paranormal investigator Nick Moon as he attempts to locate an ancient artifact in a world of supernatural beings.
The film got its “big break” when it was featured on season 13 of the Comedy Central show “Mystery Science Theater 3000” (MST3K). While the premise of the show is for characters to watch, critique and often poke fun at low-budget films, Smith said he and the crew were debating on whether the appearance was a good or bad thing.
“It’s something where we’re like, ‘Is that a badge of honor or something we should hang our heads and be ashamed of?’” Smith said. “But MST3K started from a place of low budget and lots of ambition, so I feel like they sort of saw that in what we did and the experience was great.”
Smith added the “Demon Squad” appearance on MST3K prompted viewers to watch the film on its own and in turn, has resulted in a bit of a cult following, encouraging him to branch out and pursue making “Demon Squad 2.”
“It’s very rewarding,” Smith said. “It brings a bit of a sense of validation in that you realize people get what you’re doing and they understand it. So when you get one of those good reviews, you’re definitely feeling it and walking on air for a couple of days.”
Trying not to reveal any spoilers, Smith said, fans will see the return of Moon in the sequel, but in a different way. And to fully convey the story in the best way possible, Smith said, the idea for the Kickstarter was the avenue they decided to go down.
“It’s less of a film noir this time and sort of a horror/sci-fi/fantasy adventure,” Smith said. “The reason we’re looking for backing is because we can tell the story we want to tell and tell it right.”
Alabama’s film incentives
As he embarks on the challenge of making “Demon Squad 2,” even with a much larger budget, Smith said it’s still relatively small compared to other productions.
While difficult for any independent film to rake in the cash, Smith said there is an opportunity for Alabama to follow in the footsteps of neighboring states in making its film tax credits more attractive to filmmakers.
Currently, Alabama’s film tax credit is capped at $20 million, compared to the $1.3 billion tax credit recently proposed in the Georgia State Legislature.
“I think Alabama has a lot to offer,” Smith said. “There’s some great locations here on the water and then you get to the mountains up north and the forests and there’s a lot of history and there’s just a lot of places that look great on film. … There’s nothing we can’t do here that people are doing in Georgia, and I think we’ll get there eventually.”
One step on how the state can get there, Smith added, is by making the incentives friendlier to lower-budget productions.
“I think making the incentives a little more readily available to productions with smaller budgets or smaller budget commercials,” Smith said. “I think that would be very helpful because right now, the incentive level is well out of reach for those productions.”
