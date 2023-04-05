Demon Squad Promo Photo

After achieving relative success with his first feature-length movie, a local filmmaker is attempting to build on it with a sequel, but is doing so through rather unconventional means.

Mobile native and University of South Alabama graduate Thomas Smith wrote, directed and produced the 2019 science-fiction film “Demon Squad” and now has his sights set on a second film for the franchise, which he is seeking to fund through a Kickstarter campaign. The goal is to crowdsource $125,000 for the production, much larger than the initial $15,000 used to make the first film.

