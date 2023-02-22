Serving in mentorship programs like Brothers in Blue and Big Brothers Big Sisters made former police officer Joshua Jones and firefighter Steven Millhouse realize the effect friendship with a caring grown-up can have on a young person’s life.
“It’s important that we connect them to people who can tap into that childlike self of theirs and help point them toward self-actualization, help point them in better directions,” Jones, who currently serves as Mobile’s youth violence prevention coordinator, said.
In the research he conducted after taking the job last year, Jones found the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) prioritized mentorship as a key aspect in keeping young people away from violent behavior.
Millhouse was matched with middle schooler Braylon last summer through Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama (BBBSSA). Millhouse said he adds to Braylon’s already solid family support system by hanging out with him every other Saturday, taking him to fun events around town and helping him stay focused on his school work.
“They just wanted me to help instill some discipline in Braylon,” Millhouse said. “We really just kind of get together and have some fun, but in between I kind of drop hints and we have just regular guy talk.”
As BBBSSA launches the nationally recognized “Bigs with Badges” program — which will connect members of the Mobile Police Department, Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and other local agencies with young people across the Mobile Bay area — Millhouse encouraged community members to volunteer their time and invest in the future.
“Meet these kids at the door,” he said. “If you can stop one out of five from hanging out in the wrong areas and doing the wrong things, and catch them early to steer their life in a positive direction, we would have less youth violence.”
BBBSSA President and CEO Aimee Risser announced the new partnership at a press conference on Friday, Feb. 10.
“The purpose of this program is to do what we do every day through our mission in creating professionally supported, one-on-one, long-term mentoring relationships is to invite first responders — specifically law enforcement, fire, local corrections officers and other federal agencies — to join us in this effort,” she said. “We’re just excited to elevate and invite more people in these professions who have already been walking with us for many years to join us and really help build bridges in a meaningful way through mentoring.”
Statistics show children who have mentor figures in their lives are 46 percent less likely to use illegal drugs, 52 percent less likely to miss days of school and 56 percent more likely to attend college than those without, BBBSSA reported.
The organization also found roughly 95 percent of the children participating in their program said their “Bigs” made them feel like they had a valued place in their community.
Brooklyn Moseley, Braylon’s aunt, said the past few months he has spent with Millhouse have been “an amazing journey” full of new experiences.
“Meeting Steven, he’s exposed us to a lot of neat things that I didn’t even know were basically events or things to do in my hometown [of] Mobile,” she said. “My biggest wish when entering the program was for [Braylon] to be a bit more exposed to his city. I feel as though he doesn’t get as much time out and about as I would like him, so that’s probably the biggest [benefit] from the program, that he’s exposed to these new activities and events.”
She also noticed Braylon has been more focused on completing his homework and keeping up with school.
“He is more adamant about completing his tasks and staying on top of it,” Moseley said. “I give him the incentive that if you stay on top of your work, we can do a little more with Steven and have a little more time to play if you get that work done.”
Millhouse mentoring her nephew has also given Moseley a new respect for first responders, and she said programs like this one are important because they emphasize community membership.
“I believe the value of it is having a sense of community,” Moseley said. “There is family even outside of your family that cares for you and is willing to step up and help. That’s probably the biggest takeaway that I would say. It really does take a village, and I really appreciate Steven for [being] willing to be a part of that village.”
The issue of youth violence in Mobile’s village is being experienced across the nation, Jones said. However, he said, access to weapons, the stresses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the presence of fentanyl and other drugs, and high poverty levels are contributing to criminal behavior in Mobile as well.
“When there’s a family operating in crisis mode due to extreme poverty, they can only take advantage of the situation that’s in front of their face at that point in time,” Jones said.
He created “Brothers in Blue” last year to introduce police officers and firefighters to local young people and give the kids a way to escape their challenges.
“One of the things I want to remind people, these are still kids we are dealing with,” Jones said. “Even though they’re making adult decisions and doing adult things, they’re still kids.”
His program will continue through BBBSSA’s “Bigs with Badges” initiative, helping build bridges into Mobile’s communities and reminding first responders and everyday people of each other’s humanity.
Risser said 100 children are on BBBSSA’s waiting list for mentorship. Mentorship requires at least a one-year commitment, though she said most relationships span lifetimes.
“A lot of these kids already have good support systems, but adding another to it, a third party or somebody who’s not their parents or caregiver, it’s invaluable,” Millhouse said.
For information on donating or volunteering as a mentor, visit bbbssa.org.
