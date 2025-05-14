 Skip to main content
ALABAMA HEALTH DEPARTMENT

Local fish flagged for mercury risk

Large Mouth Bass

Largemouth Bass (Photo by Andy Bowlin via Getty Images, via Canva)

Gone fishing? Health officials are warning against eating catches from several Mobile and Baldwin county waters due to potential mercury exposure, according to the state’s newly released 2025 fish consumption advisory.

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued updated guidance this week based on samples collected from more than 40 waterbodies during fall 2024. Several popular fishing locations — including Dog River, Fowl River and Fish River—are under advisories ranging from limited monthly consumption to total avoidance for certain fish species. The advisories focus mainly on largemouth bass, a species frequently found to accumulate high levels of mercury.

Stringer vows to continue Big Creek Lake fight after bill dies

2025 Mobile, Baldwin Co. Fish Advisories

County Waterbody Area Species Advisory Contaminant
Baldwin Blackwater River In the area between the mouth of the river and the pipeline crossing southeast of Robertsdale. All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Lake Shelby In Gulf State Park Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Miflin Creek At County Road 20 Largemouth bass 1 meal/month Mercury
Baldwin Perdido Bay At mid-channel south of Chambers Point. Between Grassy Point and Chambers Point. Red drum 2 meals/month Mercury
Speckled trout 2 meals/month Mercury
Below Lillian Bridge (US Hwy 98) crossing. All species No restriction
Baldwin Perdido River In vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing. All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Sandy Creek Due east of Barin Navy Field approximately 1.0 mile downstream of US Hwy 98 and approximately 2.0 miles upstream of the confluence with Wolf Creek. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Styx River In vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing. Channel catfish 1 meal/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Wolf Bay North of Mulberry Point. All species No restriction
Baldwin Wolf Creek At Swift Church Road. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile & Baldwin Gulf Coast Entire Coast King Mackerel < 39in No restriction
King Mackerel > 39in Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Bay Minette Creek In the vicinity of AL Hwy 225 bridge. Channel catfish 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Striped mullet No restriction
Mobile Bayou Sara Approximately 0.75 miles upstream of Gunnison Creek. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Big Creek Reservoir Lake wide sample Channel catfish 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Yellow bullhead 1 meal/month Mercury
Mobile Black Creek Approximately 1.4 miles upstream of the Black Creek, Mobile River, Bayou Sara confluence. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Bon Secour Bay In the main channel near the confluence of Bon Secour Bay and Oyster Bay. All species No restriction
Baldwin Bon Secour River Vicinity of County Road 10 bridge. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Striped mullet No restriction
Mobile Chickasaw Creek Entire Creek All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Cold Creek Swamp From confluence of Cold Creek with the Mobile River west through the swamp. All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Cowpen Creek Upstream of confluence with Fish River. All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Dog River In the vicinity of the I-10 bridge. Largemouth bass 1 meal/month Mercury
Mobile Escatawpa River In the vicinity of US Hwy 98 bridge west of Wilmer. Blacktail redhorse Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Channel catfish 1 meal/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Spotted bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Fish River In vicinity of confluence with Polecat Creek approximately 1 mile upstream of County Road 32 bridge. Black crappie 1 meal/month Mercury
Baldwin Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Approximately 2 miles upstream of US Highway 98 bridge in vicinity of Waterhole Branch/Fish River confluence just above the 2 islands. (Baldwin County) Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Striped mullet No restriction
Mobile Fowl River Entire river. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Striped mullet No restriction
Mobile Halls Mills Creek Upstream of the confluence with the Dog River. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Heron Bay All species No restriction
Mobile Hog Bayou At the buried pipeline crossing 0.5 miles upstream from mouth Largemouth bass 1 meal/month Mercury
Baldwin Magnolia River Approximately 2.5 miles upstream of Weeks Bay. Area just upstream of Weeks Creek and Magnolia River confluence. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Striped mullet No restriction
Baldwin Middle River 4.5 miles above its confluence with the Tensaw River. Channel catfish No restriction
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Mifflin Lake Between the Middle and Tensaw Rivers Blue catfish 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass 2 meals/month Mercury
Mobile Mississippi Sound One mile south of the most western tip of Marsh Island All species No restriction
Mobile Mobile Bay Little Sand Island area All species No restriction
Mobile Mobile River At Cold Creek, at river mile 27 All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
David Lake, river mile 41.3. Black crappie 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Negro Slough At Tensaw River, upstream of the confluence with the Tensaw River. Channel catfish 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Polecat Creek Upstream of confluence with Fish River. All species Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Portersville Bay Main channel offshore south of Bayou La Batre. All species No restriction
Mobile Rabbit Creek Upstream of the confluence with Dog River. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Tensaw River Tensaw River at the L&N Railroad crossing. Channel catfish 2 meals/month Mercury
Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Mobile Three Mile Creek Three Mile Creek downstream of the Southern Railroad trestle to the confluence with the Mobile River. All species No restriction
Mobile Three Mile Creek Reservoir Langan Municipal Lake on Three Mile Creek. All species No restriction
Baldwin Turkey Branch Upstream of the Fish River confluence. Largemouth bass Do Not Eat Any Mercury
Baldwin Weeks Bay Central Weeks Bay, about 1.4 miles north of the mouth. All species No restriction

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

An error occurred