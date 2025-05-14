Gone fishing? Health officials are warning against eating catches from several Mobile and Baldwin county waters due to potential mercury exposure, according to the state’s newly released 2025 fish consumption advisory.
The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) issued updated guidance this week based on samples collected from more than 40 waterbodies during fall 2024. Several popular fishing locations — including Dog River, Fowl River and Fish River—are under advisories ranging from limited monthly consumption to total avoidance for certain fish species. The advisories focus mainly on largemouth bass, a species frequently found to accumulate high levels of mercury.
2025 Mobile, Baldwin Co. Fish Advisories
|County
|Waterbody
|Area
|Species
|Advisory
|Contaminant
|Baldwin
|Blackwater River
|In the area between the mouth of the river and the pipeline crossing southeast of Robertsdale.
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Lake Shelby
|In Gulf State Park
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Miflin Creek
|At County Road 20
|Largemouth bass
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Perdido Bay
|At mid-channel south of Chambers Point. Between Grassy Point and Chambers Point.
|Red drum
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Speckled trout
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Below Lillian Bridge (US Hwy 98) crossing.
|All species
|No restriction
|Baldwin
|Perdido River
|In vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing.
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Sandy Creek
|Due east of Barin Navy Field approximately 1.0 mile downstream of US Hwy 98 and approximately 2.0 miles upstream of the confluence with Wolf Creek.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Styx River
|In vicinity of US Hwy 90 bridge crossing.
|Channel catfish
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Wolf Bay
|North of Mulberry Point.
|All species
|No restriction
|Baldwin
|Wolf Creek
|At Swift Church Road.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile & Baldwin
|Gulf Coast
|Entire Coast
|King Mackerel < 39in
|No restriction
|King Mackerel > 39in
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Bay Minette Creek
|In the vicinity of AL Hwy 225 bridge.
|Channel catfish
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Striped mullet
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Bayou Sara
|Approximately 0.75 miles upstream of Gunnison Creek.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Big Creek Reservoir
|Lake wide sample
|Channel catfish
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Yellow bullhead
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Black Creek
|Approximately 1.4 miles upstream of the Black Creek, Mobile River, Bayou Sara confluence.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Bon Secour Bay
|In the main channel near the confluence of Bon Secour Bay and Oyster Bay.
|All species
|No restriction
|Baldwin
|Bon Secour River
|Vicinity of County Road 10 bridge.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Striped mullet
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Chickasaw Creek
|Entire Creek
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Cold Creek Swamp
|From confluence of Cold Creek with the Mobile River west through the swamp.
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Cowpen Creek
|Upstream of confluence with Fish River.
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Dog River
|In the vicinity of the I-10 bridge.
|Largemouth bass
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Escatawpa River
|In the vicinity of US Hwy 98 bridge west of Wilmer.
|Blacktail redhorse
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Channel catfish
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Spotted bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Fish River
|In vicinity of confluence with Polecat Creek approximately 1 mile upstream of County Road 32 bridge.
|Black crappie
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Approximately 2 miles upstream of US Highway 98 bridge in vicinity of Waterhole Branch/Fish River confluence just above the 2 islands. (Baldwin County)
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Striped mullet
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Fowl River
|Entire river.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Striped mullet
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Halls Mills Creek
|Upstream of the confluence with the Dog River.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Heron Bay
|All species
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Hog Bayou
|At the buried pipeline crossing 0.5 miles upstream from mouth
|Largemouth bass
|1 meal/month
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Magnolia River
|Approximately 2.5 miles upstream of Weeks Bay. Area just upstream of Weeks Creek and Magnolia River confluence.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Striped mullet
|No restriction
|Baldwin
|Middle River
|4.5 miles above its confluence with the Tensaw River.
|Channel catfish
|No restriction
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Mifflin Lake
|Between the Middle and Tensaw Rivers
|Blue catfish
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Mississippi Sound
|One mile south of the most western tip of Marsh Island
|All species
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Mobile Bay
|Little Sand Island area
|All species
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Mobile River
|At Cold Creek, at river mile 27
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|David Lake, river mile 41.3.
|Black crappie
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Negro Slough
|At Tensaw River, upstream of the confluence with the Tensaw River.
|Channel catfish
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Polecat Creek
|Upstream of confluence with Fish River.
|All species
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Portersville Bay
|Main channel offshore south of Bayou La Batre.
|All species
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Rabbit Creek
|Upstream of the confluence with Dog River.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Tensaw River
|Tensaw River at the L&N Railroad crossing.
|Channel catfish
|2 meals/month
|Mercury
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Mobile
|Three Mile Creek
|Three Mile Creek downstream of the Southern Railroad trestle to the confluence with the Mobile River.
|All species
|No restriction
|Mobile
|Three Mile Creek Reservoir
|Langan Municipal Lake on Three Mile Creek.
|All species
|No restriction
|Baldwin
|Turkey Branch
|Upstream of the Fish River confluence.
|Largemouth bass
|Do Not Eat Any
|Mercury
|Baldwin
|Weeks Bay
|Central Weeks Bay, about 1.4 miles north of the mouth.
|All species
|No restriction
