Usually, when someone has bought the farm it means they’ve died, but in Joseph Mason’s case, it means rebirth and a new hobby.
“The death already happened,” he said, joking. “I was sitting down on Dog River during the pandemic and I had been through personal stuff and figured it was time for a change.”
The change for the Bay Minette native came in the form of buying a 230-acre cattle ranch in Grand Bay he has since named Mason Hills. Later came the construction and development of the area’s only on-site FDA-inspected facility, which opened in December 2022.
The 7,000-square-foot facility provides much-needed rail space for local cattle farmers looking to get their meat graded for sale, Mason said.
“There was no capacity to process the animals and so I started off doing it just for personal consumption,” he said. “This was just going to be for my farm, so my farm could make a little money, and it’s grown into something I did not expect it to grow into. Our capacity is 500 head a month and hopefully, we’ll go to 1,000 head by the end of the year.”
The facility boasts an FDA official on site regularly. The facility also uses artificial intelligence to help producers get a sneak peek of how their cows will be graded, Mason said. Workers at the facility typically make a cut between two ribs to check the ratio of meat to fat known as marbling. The level of marbling will help farmers and the FDA determine what grade to give the meat product. The grading scale includes select, choice, certified Angus and prime designations. The facility also grades Wagyu beef, but on a different scale.
“We cut between the 12th and 13th rib and take a picture of that and then use artificial intelligence to determine the marbling score,” Mason said. “We can grade our beef on site. If you bring an animal to me I can tell you if you need to change the bull or heifer up so that this acre of land where you're producing this animal, it will bring more money to you. Not only are we helping farmers out to better manage their herd by giving them information, but we’re also increasing what is known as locally grown.”
Before Mason Hills came along, producers, who couldn’t sell their beef because it wasn’t FDA inspected, settled for growing feed cattle that would be sent to a third party and eventually end up among the major beef producers, Mason said.
“This is really a place where local cattle farmers and ourselves can have an outlet to better utilize their land,” he said. “Instead of taking them to a sale and getting so much money for them, they can bring them here and add value to their commodity.”
The care that goes into the cattle is different between the larger producers and the smaller ones and that is evident in the final product, Mason said, with the smaller producers providing a better value overall.
“The customer can expect that the animals have been treated with care and respect throughout the whole process,” he said. “We’re in such a wet environment locally that sometimes you have to use [antibiotics], but you would cull them out of the program. They would not enter the facility. We’re really trying to put forth the best product we can produce because this is an experience that we want to provide.”
Initially, in the erosion control business, Mason has experience in growing grass but had never attempted to farm live animals before the new hobby. He has had a wonderful time since Mason Hills opened.
“We grow grass and we do really well at forage,” he said. “So, that is where what we’re doing, in a nutshell, is we’re taking photosynthesis and turning it into protein. We’ve become very efficient at growing the environment and making the environment right and it ends up in the final product.”
Farming hasn’t been the biggest challenge for Mason in this new hobby. Instead, he has had trouble marketing to the right consumer and getting the word out.
“It’s also me, a little bit too,” he said. “I wanted to make sure before we went to market everything was working as it should. Since I don’t have to do this for a living, we can be excellent at it. That’s what we’re producing is excellence 100 percent of the time.”
Cows at Mason Hills are processed on site and turned into many different cuts of steaks, oxtail, burgers, hot dogs and other products, Mason said.
(1) comment
Can you buy beef there?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.