Featured Local landfall expected for tropical depression BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Oct 6, 2026 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email NWS Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A tropical depression is expected to form off the eastern coast of Mexico this week and begin dumping rain on the northern Gulf Coast by the weekend.According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a tropical storm could form in the southwestern portion of the Gulf as of Tuesday morning. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“r@?E:?F65 56G6=@A>6?E @7 E9:D DJDE6> :D 6IA64E65[ 2?5 2 EC@A:42= 56AC6DD:@? :D 2?E:4:A2E65 E@ 7@C> @G6C E96 ?6IE 52J @C D@ H9:=6 :E 5C:7ED 62DEH2C5[” }($ D2:5 :? 2 %F6D52J >@C?:?8 3F==6E:?] “%96 =@H\AC6DDFC6 2C62 4@F=5 3C:?8 8FDEJ H:?5D 2?5 2C62D @7 962GJ C2:? E@ E96 H6DE6C? A@CE:@?D @7 E96 *F42E2? !6?:?DF=2 @7 |6I:4@ :? 2 4@FA=6 @7 52JD]”k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 DJDE6>[ H9:49 92D 2 h_ A6C46?E 492?46 @7 7@C>:?8 3J %9FCD52J[ H:== =:<6=J EFC? ?@CE9 2?5 4@F=5 :>A24E 2C62D 7C@> D@FE96C? {@F:D:2?2 E@ E96 u=@C:52 !2?92?5=6] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 5:DEFC32?46 :D 6IA64E65 E@ EFC? E@ E96 ?@CE9 @C ?@CE962DE E@H2C5 E96 ?@CE96C? vF=7 r@2DE 3J E96 6?5 @7 E96 H66<] xE :D DE:== E@@ 62C=J E@ 56E6C>:?6 DA64:7:4 :>A24ED E@ E96 ?@CE96C? vF=7 r@2DE[ 3FE :?E6C6DED 7C@> E96 u=@C:52 !2?92?5=6 E@ {@F:D:2?2 D9@F=5 4=@D6=J >@?:E@C E96 AC@8C6DD @7 E9:D DJDE6>[” }($ D2:5]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm}($ :D H@C<:?8 E@ AC@G:56 7FCE96C 7@C642DE:?8 :?7@C>2E:@? %F6D52J 2?5 (65?6D52J]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%96 }~pp vF=7DEC62> :D D4965F=65 E@ D2>A=6 E96 6?G:C@?>6?E @G6C E96 vF=7 =2E6C E@52J 2?5 2? p:C u@C46 C64@??2:DD2?46 2:C4C27E :D D4965F=65 E@ :?G6DE:82E6 E96 DJDE6> E@>@CC@H[” }($ D2:5]k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Weather Service Tropical Cyclone Gulf Coast Of The United States Tropics Climate Zones Weather Atlantic Hurricane Seasons Atlantic Hurricanes Natural Hazards Synoptic Meteorology And Weather Weather Events Atmospheric Circulation Branches Of Meteorology Graphical Timelines Earth Phenomena Storm Geographical Zones Natural Disasters Seasons Vortices Tropical Meteorology Storms Tropical Cyclones Tropical Cyclone Seasons Climate Patterns Pacific Hurricanes Natural Events Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now South Alabama students charged for presidential threats Florist convicted of child porn Mobile mayor to skip Trump rally Mobile ‘dangerous,’ Tuberville vows to send National Guard DHR dropping children from program Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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