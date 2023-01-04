Going into the new year, Lagniappe asked community leaders on both sides of Mobile Bay to write short passages explaining what they are looking forward to most in 2023. Among the highlights, area residents can expect continued work on the Mobile International Airport, a bayfront park, continued buildout of the Mobile County sportsplex, spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and improvements to school facilities throughout the two-county area.
Sandy Stimpson, mayor of Mobile
The city of Mobile accomplished many things in 2022, and there is much to look forward to in the year ahead. Last year, we saw significant progress toward a new Interstate 10 bridge, broke ground on Mobile International Airport and took the first steps toward building a flagship park at Brookley. We will continue all these and many other efforts in 2023, but we will also be turning our attention to something that will significantly impact our present and future: Growing the city of Mobile.
When it comes to growing the city, we must take a two-pronged approach. The first is boosting the local housing stock, with an emphasis on affordable housing. Population trends show that, in the older parts of Mobile, we do not have enough desirable housing. This is driving a westward shift in our population outside the city limits, where we have incentivized growth by providing public services like police and fire protection for decades. In 2020, we set an ambitious goal to create or preserve more than 1,000 homes in Mobile by 2026, with the lion's share in older neighborhods east of I-65. Thanks to support from federal grants and an innovative suite of programs, we are on track to double that number.
In 2023, you'll see the continued development of Maryvale Place, which will create 96 units of affordable rental housing on the former Mae Eanes Middle School property. You'll also see additional single and multi-family developments coming online, with more than $55 million budgeted for affordable housing projects over the next few years. We are spending more than ever to build affordable housing and stimulate the revitalization of neighborhoods east of I-65. However, with no large swaths of land inside the city limits, we can't keep pace with new housing developments coming online to the west.
That is why, in addition to growing the city from within, we must also focus on expanding Mobile's corporate limits by annexing unincorporated areas to our west. While no final proposal has been presented, we expect to release one to the City Council and the public sometime in early 2023.
In Mobile's history, there have been 21 annexations that have gotten us to our current city limits. Previous administrations chose to annex to grow our population, increase the revenues that support public services and secure our community's future. Our motivations are no different.
Annexation is vital to the future of Mobile for many reasons. Our Census data clearly shows that Mobile's population is shrinking and migrating to the west. At the same time, we are seeing cities like Semmes expand eastward, and neighborhoods in West Mobile express an interest in incorporating. If you'd like to see what our future will look like without annexing West Mobile, look no further than Birmingham — a city landlocked by 88 surrounding municipalities that has lost tens of thousands of residents over the last 22 years. A loss of residents means a loss of revenue that supports services throughout our community.
In the areas of West Mobile where we provide police and fire service, residents pay some sales taxes, though not at the rate residents pay in the city limits. Still, those areas don't currently get to vote in any city elections. A successful annexation of these areas would give new residents a voice in the city government they already pay sales taxes to, while also increasing revenues that could be spent across all the city. Mobile would also be considered for millions of dollars in additional federal grants if it achieved a population of 200,000 or more.
The first step toward annexation is the City Council voting to allow the residents in neighborhoods outside the city limits to vote on whether to join the city of Mobile. In 2023, I'm hopeful we will work together to find an annexation proposal that’s a win-win for current residents and new residents. Doing so would help improve our city and secure its future, just as many of Mobile's leaders have done before us.
Connie Hudson, Mobile County Commission president
2023 looks especially bright for Mobile County! We’re making progress on multiple fronts: infrastructure, quality of life, and economic development. These areas are all closely interconnected and will help propel Mobile County forward in many ways that benefit our residents, our region, and in recruiting business and industry.
Many thanks to Mobile County voters for approving another Pay-As-You-Go Transportation Improvement Program in November. PAYG is the only program of its kind in the state and is a critical tool in planning and meeting transportation infrastructure needs. Since 1977, Mobile County voters have directed $1 billion through PAYG to specified Mobile County road and bridge projects without new taxes or borrowed money.
Mobile County Commission’s 2023 budget is the largest ever approved, partly due to the carryover made possible through conservative financial stewardship. Budgeting priorities for 2023 include public facilities, district improvements, and capital/equipment investments.
The commission is making progress on many multi-year quality-of-life projects, which represent transformational investments to increase public recreational access to water and change the face of Mobile County forever. We’re fortunate because multiple funding sources like GOMESA, Deep Water Horizon and conservation sources, as well as other restricted revenue streams, allow the County to finance much of the work using federal funding.
In 2023, Commissioner Merceria Ludgood will continue many District 1 infrastructure projects to share Mobile County’s unique history, including the launch of Africatown Heritage House and other facilities. Additionally, renovations continue at Chickasabogue Park and Mobile County Blueway trail planning is progressing.
Through District 3 initiatives led by Commissioner Randall Dueitt, Mobile County acquired additional acreage to increase the footprint of West Mobile County Park and allow access from Schillinger Road. The former Linksman, in design and planning, will become a public golf course, youth practice facility, and waterfront park. Bayfront Park construction has entered its final phase. Cedar Point Pier is open for fishing.
District 2 projects are progressing as well. Escatawpa Hollow Park & Campground is open for day use and the RV campground will open in early 2023. Construction will soon begin on the café, general store, interpretive center, and playground as Phase II planning continues. Mobile County Sportsplex continues to grow. The Soccer Complex design buildout that will culminate in 10 fields is proceeding and once additional funding is secured, Phase I construction on the proposed Aquatics Center can begin.
The Mobile County Commission has committed nearly $64 million of its $80.26 million American Rescue Plan Act allocation. We have through 2024 to obligate the remaining funds. These funds help us address the negative public health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while investing in initiatives that support a strong economic recovery.
We’re pleased to continue existing programs and services through regular funding channels as we shape the future of Mobile County largely using restricted external dollars. In 2023, we anticipate significant progress on multi-year initiatives and expect several pending projects to launch. The Mobile County Commission is working hard to make Mobile County a great place to live, work, play and visit.
Chresal Threadgill, superintendent, Mobile County Public School System
#TeamMCPSS had a very productive first semester of the 2022-2023 school year. At the beginning of the year, I challenged the entire district to #BeEXTRAordinary. This charge was far exceeded throughout the first semester, as evidenced by the successes accomplished thus far this academic year. Our students have excelled in the classroom, on the field, on the stage, within the community, within the state and even throughout the nation. As superintendent, words cannot express how proud and appreciative I am of our students, faculty, staff and administration for the job they do every day. Though it is not often recognized and expressed by all, #TeamMCPSS is the epitome of the word “extraordinary.”
We are planning to come back even stronger with the start of the New Year. We will focus on five priorities for the district beginning in January. These priorities include: Making a concerted effort to tell our story, improving rapport with our community and parents, building upon our “B” status, continuing security enhancements and continuing facilities upgrades.
As superintendent, I have often posed the question: If we don’t tell our own story, who will? This can only be done through strengthening relationships with our stakeholders so they can join our efforts to share all of the positive things that are taking place within our district. We need everyone to embrace the wonderful things going on and to share on social media, as well as speak positively about MCPSS in the community. We want MCPSS to be known locally as well as nationally due to the extraordinary successes being achieved by our students and employees.
Strengthening relationships and telling our story will be accomplished while continuing to build upon our current “B” status as a district. Some do not realize how profound it is to be the largest district in Alabama, with 90 schools, and maintain a “B” status, despite all the challenges we face on a daily basis. However, we are not satisfied with just a “B.” We will continue making academics a priority in order to become an “A” district.
This can only be accomplished by ensuring that every student’s needs are met within the classroom, as well as outside of the classroom. We have seen growth in achievement over the first semester and will capitalize on this growth by setting even higher standards that we know, without hesitation, our students will rise to achieve.
We recognize that safe, accommodating school facilities are critical to student success and improving upon our “B” status. Safety is always at the forefront of our thinking. Over the second semester, we will continue upgrading our safety features and equipment to ensure that all our campuses are safe.”
While the system has made numerous improvements across the county; we will continue to upgrade our facilities to give students the best learning environment possible. During the first semester, we provided multiple schools with new roofs, new chillers [HVAC systems], and new stadiums. We will continue this course of action and will begin expanding our facilities in the western part of the county to ease overcrowding.”
As we begin 2023, I look forward to the extraordinary stories we will tell as we continue on the path to strengthen our academic achievement, our facilities, and our stakeholder relationships. Join us on this journey!
Skip Gruber, Baldwin County Commission chairman
Baldwin County Commission Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber is optimistic the year 2023 will see many transportation improvements, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) benefits and other projects for the betterment of the more than 230,000 people who call the county home.
According to a statement shared with Lagniappe, the county commission plans to partner with Fairhope and Loxley to build public transportation centers for the Baldwin Regional Area Transit System (BRATS). Both centers will feature an open-air pavilion and public restrooms for people waiting to catch the next van, and are primarily funded by Federal Transit Administration grants.
“Since transitioning to the more flexible ‘BRATS On-Demand’ service model in late 2020, BRATS has seen a tremendous increase in demand for public transportation services,” the document reads. “To help accommodate the increased demand, BRATS plans to add more efficient multi-passenger vans to the fleet this year.”
While the county is still figuring out how to spend the roughly $23 million it has left in its ARPA account, $600,000 will soon be on its way to AltaPointe Health Systems to continue providing mental health care in county facilities over the next two years, along with $300,000 to pay an impact study for the forthcoming South Baldwin Workforce Training Campus in Foley.
ARPA funds could also go toward water infrastructure improvement projects in Silverhill and Summerdale, and HVAC and touchless restroom upgrades for county facilities. The county is also creating a department to help manage ARPA awards and other government grants.
Construction is also set to begin on a new materials recycling facility and animal shelter intake building in 2023, and further development is slated for the South Alabama Mega Site as Novelis readies to break ground on its new aluminum recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette.
Now in his fifth term, Gruber has served on the commission continuously since 2006. Before that, he sat on the board of the South Baldwin Chamber of Commerce, the Baldwin County Economic Development Alliance, and served as mayor, a planning commission member and a city councilor in his native Elberta.
The document listed a dedication to progress and a focus on what’s best for Baldwin County’s residents as driving factors for these projects and as general goals for the year ahead.
“It looks as though 2023 will be a productive year for the Baldwin County Commission with all of the projects set to take place,” Gruber wrote in a statement. “We look forward to the year ahead and are ready for any challenges that may arise.”
Eddie Tyler, superintendent of Baldwin County schools
When I think about our parents, our students and our system, I think of promise for the new year. In education, we often think about the start of the new year with the start of school. The end of a year in May when we release for summer. The end of a calendar year, though, brings a time of reflection for the first semester, and a time to plan for the second. “Promise” is a great word to take with us as we start our second semester.
We promise our parents every year that we are going to do the best for their children. They trust us with their most prized possessions and it’s something we don’t take lightly. From their safety, to their academics, to the environment their children are in everyday, we strive to offer the best not only in public education, but in education throughout the state. We will continue with that promise to our parents.
We promise our students that they will be offered classes that meet the highest standard of excellence, that they will be taught by passionate and dedicated teachers and that they will have choices when it comes to sports, clubs, groups and all extracurricular activities. Our students are the most important part of what we do and that promise of priority will continue in the new year.
Finally, our system as a whole. We make a promise to our employees to offer them support, to provide them with facilities they can be proud of and to give them the tools they need to be successful. Without a doubt, I have never been more assured that our almost 4,000 employees care and love our students like they are their own.
We have a commitment to academics in Baldwin County Public Schools and that commitment will continue to take center stage when we start back in January. We have exciting projects in the works including the Baldwin Prep Career Academy, a state-of-the-art career tech high school set to be completed in fall of 2024 and so much more. As you can see, the future is bright in Baldwin County. We not only make promises to our parents, students and to our system, but we show promise as the system heads into 2023.
Happy New Year to our communities, I can’t wait to see what the new year holds!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.