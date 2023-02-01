The 2023 legislative session will hear state representatives from Baldwin and Mobile counties endorse mandatory minimum jail sentences for fentanyl trafficking, stricter regulations on vapes and banning teachers from promoting “divisive concepts,” to mention a few.
District 96 Rep. Matt Simpson pre-filed the term’s first bill Jan. 11. He said House Bill 1 aims to correct what he sees as an inconsistency in Alabama’s drug laws when it comes to punishing those charged with selling drugs.
“Fentanyl is the only drug in Alabama without mandatory minimums for trafficking,” Simpson said. “[For] a lot of these people, it’s as simple as a financial transaction. People can get convicted of trafficking fentanyl and they just pay a fine and get right back out.”
Now, fentanyl trafficking convictions will carry mandatory minimum jail sentences of three years for 1-2 grams, 10 years for 2-4 grams, 25 years for 4-8 grams and life for 8 grams or more.
Fines with each conviction stay the same at $50,000, $100,000, $500,000 and $750,000, respectively.
Simpson described fentanyl as the most addictive and dangerous drug in the state and country today. As little as 1 gram of the powder can take the lives of up to five people, he said.
“It’s all across the state,” Simpson said. “It’s not an issue of race, it’s not an issue of economic status. It is one of those things where it hits everyone and it’s causing deaths.”
Because enough fentanyl was recovered in Birmingham in 2021 to “kill everyone in this state four times over,” Simpson said, he is confident other legislators will support the bill and turn it into law.
District 103 Rep. Barbara Drummond said it is more than likely she will support Simpson’s bill because it goes “hand in hand” with her initiative to curb vaping among young people.
“We passed laws to make it illegal to sell those products to kids who are under 21, but we’re seeing that they’re doing more crafty ways of getting those products to young people,” Drummond said. “So you’re going to see me working on existing laws as well as introducing new ones that are going to be even stricter than before, but a lot more specific as to the items that we are now seeing, and also as it relates to enforcement of existing laws that we have on the books.”
While Drummond has not filed a vaping bill yet, she said the issue of young people vaping “has reached epidemic proportions.”
“This is all about the health of our children, and we’ve got to be there to safeguard their welfare,” Drummond said.
She added she would not support a House bill to prohibit agencies like public schools and colleges that are supported by state tax dollars from endorsing “certain divisive concepts relating to race, sex or religion,” calling it a piece of legislation “designed to divide Alabama and make us like Washington.”
House Bill 7 defines “divisive concepts” as ideas that claim superiority or inferiority for “any race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin.”
The idea that a person is “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive” whether they know it or not because they are part of a particular “race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity or national origin,” and responsible for historical injustices exemplifies a “divisive concept.”
Publicly funded agencies, schools and higher-learning institutions would not be allowed to “direct or compel a student, employee or contractor to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to a divisive concept”; require anyone to participate in “training, orientation or coursework that advocates, acts upon or promotes divisive concepts”; or penalize those who do not “support, believe, endorse, embrace, confess, act upon or otherwise assent to a divisive concept” if the act is passed.
The act does not bar public educators from “authorizing the teaching or discussion of any divisive concept in an objective manner and without endorsement,” or from teaching “topics or historical events in a historically accurate context.”
Promotions of “racial, cultural or ethnic diversity or inclusiveness” are also allowed under the act.
District 94 Rep. Jennifer Fidler is one of the bill’s 22 authors. She wrote in an email that she promoted the legislation “because I believe that our kids shouldn’t be taught that one race is superior or inferior to another, or that they should be made to feel bad about themselves because of who they are.”
While he said he does not have any “Earth-shaking” legislation on his mind for the upcoming session, District 22 Sen. Greg Albritton prioritized getting Alabama’s roughly $1 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated before any more time passes.
“We have to get this money not just appropriated, but spent,” he said. “They have to be out to the service providers — whoever that’s going to be — by a certain time frame. That has proven to be from our experience in the last tranche, a problem.”
Albritton said no consensus exists as to how the money will be distributed. The massive allocations from the recently passed Omnibus Bill and other complications he did not specify have brought “a bit of confusion about what it can be spent for, and that raises what should it be spent for, and the issue that raises of what can it be spent in time for.”
Funds must be appropriated by the end of 2024 and “out of the bank and in the ground” by the end of 2026, he said.
The Legislature will not see him propose another gaming bill because, Albritton said, the movement for it needs to start in the House, “if it starts at all.”
“I can't emphasize the importance of the state taking control of this industry,” he said. “The state controls whether it be the plumber, the electrician, the outhouse builder, the chicken guy. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing, the government is involved. Except gambling. We just allow that to grow and do and perform without any control and without any taxing. It’s a mess.”
On the whole, Simpson expressed optimism in the upcoming session, referencing District 101 Rep. Chris Pringle serving as House speaker pro tempore and several other local legislators chairing or vice-chairing several key committees.
“It’s interesting to see the people in our area step into these leadership roles and to have a voice in Montgomery, and take some of the voices of South Alabama from Baldwin, Mobile and Escambia counties and step into those leadership roles,” he said. “It’s good to see.”
