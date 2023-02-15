Alabama’s largest public school system is teaming up with state education officials as they attempt to bring schools falling under the mark back up to par.
When the Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released its list of “failing schools” in November, Mobile County came in with the third-highest number of institutions on the list.
As it currently stands, the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) has eight schools on the list. Those schools are B.C. Rain, Blount, LeFlore, Vigor and Williamson high schools, along with Booker T. Washington and Pillans middle schools. The Pathway School was also named.
MCPSS officials are now attempting to right the ship and get those schools back on track by partnering with a team sent directly from Gov. Kay Ivey’s office in Montgomery.
At the MCPSS work session on Monday afternoon, state education officials labeled the “turnaround team” were on hand to lay out the ongoing plans for how the school system is intending to improve those failing schools.
Requested by Board Vice President Don Stringfellow after he attended a seminar in Birmingham focused on helping school districts improve failing schools, officials made the trip to Mobile to give a similar presentation to other board members and Superintendent Chresal Threadgill.
ALSDE Education Specialist William Jones addressed the board to give details on what the team is doing to help Mobile schools get off and keep off the failing schools list.
The plan involves officials working closely with principals at the failing schools depending on what each school’s specific needs are. The team will also help MCPSS officials address and monitor indicators on the state school report card such as chronic absences, graduation rate and career readiness indicators.
Instructional audits will also be conducted for all schools on the list and will be submitted to Ivey’s office in the spring and fall of 2023.
“Support looks different based on the building, the leader of that building and the district because when we walk into that building we have to determine where our support should be focused,” Jones said. “Our support is coordinated and is a concerted effort and we make sure we’re all on the same page and speaking the same language.”
Schools like Chastang-Fournier and Calloway-Smith were also listed in the presentation as schools needing extra attention despite falling off the list this year. Threadgill said the reasoning for that is that most schools coming off the list usually find themselves back on it rather quickly.
“What you notice is you have schools come off the list and then a year later go right back on,” he said. “So we want to make sure we take care of all those schools on the bubble but it’s going to take time, consistency and the right personnel and planning in place but I think we have a great plan and group. It’s just going to take a little time.”
Schools statewide in the bottom 6 percent of math and English language scores on the ACT are labeled as a “failing school.” Most of the schools in MCPSS making the list this year were holdovers from last year’s list.
After the presentation, board members Don Stringfellow and Reginald Crenshaw voiced their belief labeling schools as “failing” does more harm than good and said they would like to see the label applied to schools in the bottom half of testing changed.
Rep. Barbara Drummond was on hand to hear the presentation as well and as a member of the Alabama House Education Policy Committee, Drummond echoed board members’ concerns over the language and hinted at the possibility of changes on the horizon.
“You’ll see a couple of bills coming down in the next legislative session that is going to take away, in my opinion as well as many of my other colleagues, that word ‘failing school’ because it’s a defeatist word,” Drummond said. “We need to call it what it is — it’s the bottom 6 percent.”
New calendar
After much debate, which included holding two public hearings on the matter, the MCPSS Board is set to approve a calendar for the 2023-24 school year at its regular meeting on Wednesday morning.
Presenting two options for calendars, both options included multiple differences between the two including fall breaks and start dates for Christmas break.
Calendar 1 was chosen and will be voted on by the board on Wednesday. The calendar does not include a fall break, but does allow for students to be let out for Christmas break earlier than Calendar 2 did.
One of the main controversies surrounding the calendars is regarding the start and end dates for the school year. If the calendar is approved, teachers will return to work July 31 with students returning to school Aug. 7. School will let out for the summer May 23, according to the calendar.
At the first public hearing, Alabama Education Association spokesperson Eric Beck addressed the board, voicing concerns he had heard from those he represents. Essentially, Beck said the earlier start time for teachers would impact their potential for earning over the summer as well as vacationing and opportunities for personal and professional development.
Board President Sherry McDade spoke to teachers who had criticism following the public release of the calendars and said once she laid out the number of breaks involved, combined with the need to get the state-mandated 187 days in, opinions began to change.
“I spoke to a number of teachers in reference to the calendar and their biggest complaint was starting early and finishing late,” McDade said. “Being a teacher for 32 years in the MCPSS, we got our days in, but the board never gave us this many days off like for example Mardi Gras and Thanksgiving. And once they saw that, then they realized the calendar was working for them.”
Stringfellow added he would like to see a representative for classified employees added to the next calendar committee so they can have a voice in the matter.
