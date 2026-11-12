Local schools systems receive record grades BY GRANT McLAUGHLIN Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Nov 12, 2026 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email lev dolgachov Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baldwin County Public Schools is now an A-rated school system for the first time, according to a state report card released Thursday afternoon. According to the report, BCPS has a score of 92 districtwide for its 2025-2026 school year, up three points from the previous academic term. × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 C6A@CE 42C5 :D C6=62D65 6G6CJ J62C :? }@G6>36C 2?5 C67=64ED D49@@= DJDE6>D’ 2?5 :?5:G:5F2= D49@@=DV A6C7@C>2?46[ :?4=F5:?8 24256>:4D[ 4@==686 C625:?6DD[ 23D6?E66:D> 2?5 86?6C2= DEF56?E AC@7:4:6?4J :? t?8=:D9 2?5 =2?8F286[ >2E9 2?5 D4:6?46] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmqr!$ DA@<6DA6CD@? r92DE:EJ #:55:4< 5:5 ?@E :>>65:2E6=J C6DA@?5 E@ 2 C6BF6DE 7@C 4@>>6?E H96? C624965 7@C 4@>>6?E %9FCD52J 27E6C?@@?] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm%96 5:DEC:4E[ H9:49 H2D E9CFDE :?E@ E96 =@42= DA@E=:89E 62C=:6C E9:D J62C H96? 2 8C@FA @7 u2:C9@A6 C6D:56?ED H2?E65 E96 4:EJ E@ 6IA=@C6 =62G:?8[ 2=D@ D2H 82:?D :? :ED 8C25F2E:@? C2E6[ 4@==686 C625:?6DD D4@C6D 2?5 2=D@ D2H 2 C65F465 49C@?:4 23D6?E66:D>] k^Am kA 5:ClQ=ECQmqr!$ 762EFC6D ca D49@@=D D6CG:?8 bf[_da DEF56?ED] ~7 E9@D6 D49@@=D[ ab C646:G65 2? ‘p” D4@C6 7@C E96 a_ad\a_ae E6C>] %92E :D FA 7C@> `g 7@C E96 AC6G:@FD J62C] k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm~? E96 @E96C D:56 @7 E96 32J[ %96 |@3:=6 r@F?EJ !F3=:4 $49@@= $JDE6> 2=D@ D2H :>AC@G6>6?ED :? :ED @G6C2== D4@C6[ 62C?:?8 2? ge[ FA E9C66 A@:?ED 7C@> E96 a_ac\a_ad D49@@= J62C] xE 2=D@ C6AC6D6?ED 2 E9C66\J62C\=@?8 FAH2C5 EC6?5 7@C |r!$$]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm|r!$$ 92D cf[d_` DEF56?ED 2EE6?5:?8 gc D49@@=D]k^AmkA 5:ClQ=ECQm“%9:D :D E96 9:896DE D4@C6 |r!$$ 92D t't# 249:6G65 :? E96 9:DE@CJ @7 E96 DE2E6 C6A@CE 42C5 DJDE6>[” $FA6C:?E6?56?E r9C6D2= %9C6258:== D2:5 :? 2 DE2E6>6?E :DDF65 %9FCD52J 27E6C?@@?] “~FC =2?5>2C< DF446DD :D `__ A6C46?E 5F6 E@ E96 92C5 H@C< 2?5 565:42E:@? @7 %62>|r!$$ \ E9@FD2?5D @7 DEF56?ED[ A2C6?ED 2?5 8F2C5:2?D[ E62496CD[ D49@@= DFAA@CE DE277[ AC:?4:A2=D 2?5 2DD:DE2?E AC:?4:A2=D[ r6?EC2= ~77:46 6>A=@J66D[ 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ A2CE?6CD] x DE2?5 :? 2H6 @7 H92E (t 92G6 244@>A=:D965 E@86E96CP”k^Am You can contact Grant McLaughlin by email at grant@lagniappemobile.com or by phone at 972-571-2335 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mobile County Public School System Baldwin County Board Of Education Employees Grant McLaughlin Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Grant McLaughlin Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Judge scuttles attempt to stop sinking ship Trial begins for murder of Mama Tot’s son Federal clerk left post after exposed affair Mayor likens $14.7M fraud to con movie 12 arrested in Daphne prostitution bust Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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