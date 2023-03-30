In a historic turn of events, former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, making him the first Commander-In-Chief in American history to face criminal charges.
According to multiple media reports, Trump will face charges for allegedly paying hush-money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
The charges were brought before the grand jury by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who Republicans have claimed is simply doing the bidding of Democrats in an attempt to derail any possibility of Trump making another push for the White House in 2024.
Lagniappe reached out to state and local officials from both sides of the aisle to gauge reaction following the announcement.
Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl said the timing for a probe into an issue from seven years ago appears questionable.
“I was surprised to see a New York DA indict a former president,” Wahl said. “This is not a new issue. It’s been public since 2016 and I think the question has to be asked, why now?”
Wahl echoed comments and concerns by Republicans nationwide about political motives behind the investigation.
“We’ve seen Democrats use the power of government to go after political opponents in the past,” Wahl added. “Only time will tell if this is genuine or another one of those pieces.”
Mobile Democratic Chairman Ben Thomas told Lagniappe the indictments mean a dark day in American history and is of the belief the judicial system will come out on top in the end.
“If reports are accurate; this is another sad day in the life of our country, courtesy of Donald Trump,” Thomas said. “We trust the judicial process to work and reach the correct conclusion.”
Lagniappe reached out to U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl’s office for comment, but was not provided with a response by time of publication.
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
