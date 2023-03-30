BB5Council

Former President Donald Trump will reportedly face criminal charges after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him for allegedly paying hush-money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels.

 By Lagniappe

In a historic turn of events, former President Donald Trump has reportedly been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on Thursday, making him the first Commander-In-Chief in American history to face criminal charges.

According to multiple media reports, Trump will face charges for allegedly paying hush-money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

