State House District 65 incumbent Brett Easterbrook will get another term to iron out some of the issues he has already been working on since initially taking office in 2018.
Easterbrook defeated Democrat Marcus Caster by carrying over 73 percent of the vote in the district with 90 percent of precincts reporting, according to unofficial results.
Now that he has another term in front of him, Easterbrook said he is looking forward to continuing to help improve the state’s infrastructure in rural areas, which has been a major sticking point for him during his time in the legislature.
“It means a lot to have a chance to finish the things we want to get done,” Easterbrook said. “Hopefully now we can work to get the transportation department on board to fix some of these infrastructure problems in our area. They need to start sending some money to this part of the world.”
District 65 encompasses parts of Clarke and Washington counties, as well as the northern portion of Baldwin County. With a majority of Easterbrook’s district covered in farmland and rural areas, ensuring his constituents are able to make the most of what the land has to offer is a top priority.
“My district is pretty well made up of farming and timberland so we need to work on things for the farmers in dealing with whatever obstacles that come their way,” Easterwood said. “The biggest reason I ran for office was to improve infrastructure in areas that haven’t seen any major improvements in over 50 years. And over the past 4 years we’ve had some nice things happen in our district, but we still need to work on improving our roads so that we can have four-lane access in some of these areas.”
Aside from working on improving infrastructure in rural communities in his district and across the country, Easterbrook is also prioritizing getting the state’s finances in order.
Citing record growth in recent years, Easterbrook is concerned that the levels of growth are not sustainable and therefore need to be controlled.
“We need to control spending. Revenues are at an all-time high because of the programs that have been put in place the last several years to grow the state. And the growth is there but we can’t continue to grow at this level,” Easterbrook said. “We don’t need our budgets getting to the point where we have proration in the future.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
