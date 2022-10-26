MCPSS Generic Banner

As school systems struggle with higher student-teacher ratios due to the lack of certified teachers, more and more educators are being hired on emergency certificates to pick up the slack. The teacher shortage in Alabama is a topic that has received plenty of attention in recent years and the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) is no different.

A letter sent to the parent of a student attending Hankins Middle School obtained by Lagniappe details how the student’s teacher does not meet the requirements for licensure by the state.

