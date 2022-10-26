As school systems struggle with higher student-teacher ratios due to the lack of certified teachers, more and more educators are being hired on emergency certificates to pick up the slack. The teacher shortage in Alabama is a topic that has received plenty of attention in recent years and the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) is no different.
A letter sent to the parent of a student attending Hankins Middle School obtained by Lagniappe details how the student’s teacher does not meet the requirements for licensure by the state.
“As of the date of this letter, your child’s teacher does not meet applicable state certification or licensure requirements at the grade level and/or subject area in which the teacher has been assigned,” the letter reads. “She is, however, currently working to meet the requirements, and we have full confidence in her ability to teach effectively in the current assignment.”
Those aforementioned requirements that the teachers must meet can range from completion of college of education coursework to taking the PRAXIS exam.
MCPSS Communications Director Rena Philips said the letters are only sent out to schools labeled Title I schools within the system. Currently, MCPSS has a total of 65 schools in its system receiving federal funding and therefore labeled as Title I schools.
“Every year, schools that receive federal funding must send a letter to parents if their children are in classes taught by teachers who have what is known as emergency certification,” Philips said in a statement. “Like school systems throughout the state, Mobile County does hire some teachers on emergency certificates. These teachers have bachelor’s degrees and are working toward meeting the remaining state license requirements.”
Among the nearly 3,500 teachers across the 90 schools in the MCPSS, Philips said, around 150 teachers are currently on emergency certificates.
When proficiency scores came out in September for schools across the state of Alabama, Hankins Middle School came in at the bottom third of schools in the MCPSS while the overall numbers from the school system itself showed a need for improvement across the board.
At Hankins Middle School, in English language arts, students tested at 36 percent proficiency and had a 27.8 percent proficiency in science. Math proficiency for the school came in at 11.3 percent.
The emergency certificates are good for four years as long as the teachers are working on the remaining requirements. One example of a teacher being hired on an emergency certificate is a principal hiring someone with a biology degree to teach biology while the teacher is working on his or her full teaching certificate or studying for the PRAXIS.
“Under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, each local education agency that is supplied with Title I funds will ensure that all teachers and paraprofessionals working in a program supported under this part meet applicable state certification and licensure requirements, including any requirements for certification obtained through alternative routes to certification,” the letter continued.
