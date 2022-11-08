A trio of women could potentially be heading to Montgomery to help represent Baldwin County in the state legislature, as election results continue to pour in. One of those women headed to Alabama’s capital is Republican Frances Holk-Jones.
Holk-Jones defeated Democratic challenger Richard Brackner on Tuesday night to secure the seat for District 95, according to unofficial results.
“We are all so incredibly grateful for the support we have gotten from the citizens of Baldwin County,” Holk-Jones said. “We have been welcomed with open arms by Montgomery and we can’t wait to get there and represent the people of Baldwin County.”
The seat became vacant after longtime representative Steve McMillan died in April.
Holk-Jones said she’s thankful to be following in the footsteps of someone like McMillan and with two others vying for seats in the legislature from Baldwin County, Holk-Jones hopes to put Montgomery on notice while putting the needs of Baldwin County citizens on the forefront.
“I am incredibly humbled by the opportunity to walk in the shoes of great leaders like Steve McMillan who had represented Baldwin County for more than 40 years and did an absolutely awesome job,” Holk-Jones said. “As far as a new chapter in the book, we hopefully have Donna Givens, Jennifer Fidler and myself and I think Montgomery is going to know that Baldwin County has come to town.”
As she begins her tenure in the state House, Holk-Jones will look to emphasize the role Baldwin County has played in building up the state's general fund in recent years.
“Baldwin County brings so much to the general fund for the state of Alabama and we need to be recognized and acknowledged for that,” Holk-Jones said. “And I look forward to reminding the state of Alabama what Baldwin County brings to the table.”
Holk-Jones’ grandfather and father both served as the mayor of Foley. With the political gene running in the family, Holk-Jones becomes a third-generation politician with her win on Tuesday night.
Another issue Holk-Jones plans to take up once she’s in Montgomery is the issue of improving resources for mental health throughout the state.
“I have worked for 25 years on mental health and it has been a wonderful opportunity to already work with Montgomery addressing the mental health issues in Baldwin County,” Holk-Jones said. “Mental health affects everything. Whether it be our prison system, our education system or whatever it may be. So I’m looking forward to working to help better the state of Alabama from a mental health perspective.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have one cat named Poppy who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.