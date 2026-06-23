POLICE BLOTTER Midtown assault under investigation BY LAGNIAPPE newsalerts Author email Jun 23, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Police are investigating after a Mobile man sought help from the Dauphin Street Salvation Army following an attack Monday afternoon.Assault 2 nd × This page requires Javascript. Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings. kAm~? |@?52J[ yF?6 aa[ a_ae[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J aic_ A]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ E96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J[ =@42E65 2E `__h s2FA9:? $EC66E[ :? C676C6?46 E@ 2? 2DD2F=E] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD @3D6CG65 2? 25F=E >2=6 G:4E:> DF776C:?8 7C@> ?F>6C@FD >:?@C ?@?\=:76\E9C62E6?:?8 =246C2E:@?D DFDE2:?65 3J 2 <?@H? >2=6] w6 H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ 2 =@42= 9@DA:E2= 7@C >65:42= 2EE6?E:@?] xE H2D 56E6C>:?65 E92E E96 :?4:56?E @44FCC65 :? E96 2C62 @7 $@FE9 !:?6 $EC66E 2?5 s2FA9:? $EC66E[ 2?5 E92E E96 G:4E:> H2=<65 E@ E96 $2=G2E:@? pC>J 7@C 2DD:DE2?46] %9:D C6>2:?D 2? 24E:G6 :?G6DE:82E:@?[ 2?5 ?@ 7FCE96C :?7@C>2E:@? H:== 36 C6=62D65 2E E9:D E:>6]k^Amk9bm%967E @7 !C@A6CEJ ` DEk^9bmkAm~? |@?52J[ yF?6 aa[ a_ae[ 2E 2AAC@I:>2E6=J gi__ 2]>][ @77:46CD C6DA@?565 E@ g_d }2G4@ #@25[ :? C676C6?46 E@ 2 E967E @7 AC@A6CEJ] &A@? 2CC:G2=[ @77:46CD >6E H:E9 E96 G:4E:>[ H9@ 25G:D65 E92E E96 <?@H? DF3;64E A9JD:42==J E@@< 2 A6CD@?2= :E6> 7C@> E96 G:4E:> 27E6C 2 G6C32= 2=E6C42E:@?] %96 G:4E:> H2D 7@==@H:?8 369:?5 E96 DF3;64E H96? E96 DF3;64E 5:D42C565 E96 :E6>] ~77:46CD H6C6 23=6 E@ 56E2:? E96 DF3;64E H:E9@FE 7FCE96C :?4:56?E] {2A@CE:2 (:==:2>D[ be[ H2D EC2?DA@CE65 E@ |6EC@ y2:=]k^Am Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Assault Salvation Army Law-related Events Work Relief Programs International Charities Holiness Movement Protestant Theology Anti-abortion Organizations Jacobus Arminius Aggression Welfare Reform Deviance (sociology) Problem Behavior Charity Fundraising Criminology Crime Crimes Violent Crime Violence The Salvation Army Misconduct Charity Shops Members Of The National Association Of Evangelicals Christian Temperance Movement newsalerts Author email Follow newsalerts Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Complaint says Kennon threatened councilors over bodycam footage Behind-the-scenes on Tuberville residency lawsuit Residency lawsuit filed against Tuberville No record of a 2018 Tuberville home purchase Under oath, Tuberville tap-dances over 2018 Florida vote Local Events Stocks Market Data by TradingView
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