A Mobile man has been charged with murder and seven counts of attempted murder following a shooting late Monday night, which left one person dead and an officer in the hospital.
Zackery Hannah, 20, was named as the suspect in the shooting death of Matthew Richardson, 31.
A press release from the Mobile Police Department claims that officers responded to a single shot at the 800 block of Bryant Street at around 6:45 p.m.
Upon arriving at the scene, officers located Richardson who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound. Mobile County EMS arrived at the scene and later pronounced the victim deceased as a result of his injuries.
At a press conference held on Tuesday afternoon, Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gave a timeline of the multiple incidents as well as updates regarding the officer that was shot as well as the suspect.
According to Prine, at 3 p.m., Hannah had allegedly fired his gun into an occupied vehicle following an argument with Richardson and a female. Prine said the police were not called after Hannah fired his weapon into the vehicle.
Later that night, Hannah was involved in an altercation with Richardson and a woman, where Hannah attempted to shoot the woman and then intentionally shot and killed Richardson.
Afterwards, Prine said the suspect fled the scene with a shotgun into the wood lined area of the Glen Acres Community.
Prine said investigators believe the victim was related to the woman, but are unsure of their exact relationship.
“So far what we know, this is domestic-related involving an ex-girlfriend,” Prine said. “But to what extent and why it happened, I’m not sure. All of that is a part of the investigation and as the updates become available we will be able to release those.”
Officers then encountered Hannah giving him verbal commands to surrender and drop his weapon when he fired a shot and retreated back into the wooded area. Then officers re-encountered him and again ordered him to drop the weapons. Hannah refused the officers request and pointed the shotgun at officers, which led to the engagement of gunfire. At least one round during this incident hit an officer in the lower portion of both legs.
After retreating into the woods, Hannah encountered a resident of the area and aimed the shotgun at the resident before being talked down by the resident and fleeing on foot again.
For the third time, at around 10:48 p.m. at the 8000 Block of Crowell Street, officers encountered Hannah, giving him multiple warnings to drop his weapon. Hannah again pointed the weapon at officers and gunfire ensued.
Hannah was struck multiple times and a canine was then deployed to help with the apprehension of the suspect. The dog was injured in the incident, but Prine said the animal is expected to make a full recovery from its injuries.
As for the officer who was shot, Prine said he was transported to the hospital where he was treated and subsequently released and is now at home with his family.
Hannah is currently being held in guarded custody at USA Health University Hospital in serious stable condition, while he recovers from his injuries, including gunshots and dog bites.
He is being charged with one count of murder, seven counts of attempted murder (6 of which involve a police officer), shooting into an occupied vehicle, causing physical harm of a police animal, menacing and attempting to elude.
Prine said Hannah was arrested in December 2021 for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested again earlier this year in February for the same charge, as well as an additional charge of resisting arrest.
It’s the second time in 8 days Mobile Police have been involved in a high-profile incident, following the standoff last Monday in front of Government Plaza downtown.
Prine said the frequency of the incidents indicates the dangers of being a law enforcement officer and said it’s a nationwide issue.
“I think it just solidifies the thought process of how dangerous the job is. Not just locally for Mobile’s finest but for every law enforcement agency across the country that’s facing this,” Prine said. “People do desperate things in desperate situations. This investigation will hopefully determine why Mr. Hannah did what he did. But right now it seems to have stemmed from a domestic relationship.”
Prine said the officers involved in the shooting — aside from the officer who was shot who will return to work once he has fully recovered — will be placed on administrative leave with pay for three days, while investigations into the matter are ongoing, which is normal procedure for the department.
