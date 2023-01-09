mobile police MPD
By Scott Johnson

Assault, Disorderly Conduct (X2), and Resisting Arrest

On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers responded to 2 Springdale Boulevard, Mcdonald's Restaurant, regarding a disorderly male subject. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an EMT personnel attempted to transport the subject when he became irate and threatened to harm him. The subject pushed the victim to the ground causing a laceration on his head. Officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and was subsequently detained. Richard Omara, 49, was arrested.

