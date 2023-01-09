Assault, Disorderly Conduct (X2), and Resisting Arrest
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 8:57 a.m., officers responded to 2 Springdale Boulevard, Mcdonald's Restaurant, regarding a disorderly male subject. Upon arrival, officers discovered that an EMT personnel attempted to transport the subject when he became irate and threatened to harm him. The subject pushed the victim to the ground causing a laceration on his head. Officers attempted to detain the subject when he physically resisted and was subsequently detained. Richard Omara, 49, was arrested.
Shooting into an Unoccupied Dwelling
On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 12:54 p.m., officers responded to the 50 block of N. Sage Avenue in reference to the victim's residence being struck by gunfire. Upon arrival, police officers discovered an unknown subject fired shots into the victim's residence. This is an ongoing investigation.
Receiving Stolen Property, Domestic Violence Harassment, and Domestic Violence Menacing
On Saturday, January 7, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Del Monte Court concerning a domestic complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim's husband had assaulted her and pointed a gun at two other relatives. Officers took the subject into custody and recovered a stolen firearm from Baldwin County's jurisdiction. Jimmie Wright, 43, was arrested.
Attempting to Elude, and Reckless Endangerment
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 1:34 a.m., officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at Lawrence and Dauphin Street. The officer activated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver stopped the vehicle, and the
subjects exited the vehicle and fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, the officer detained the subjects without further incident. During an inventory of the vehicle, officers recovered a gun. Jaylon Homan, 22, Sincere Allen, 21, and Quentin Davis, 21, were arrested.
Attempting to Elude
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 2:40 a.m., police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle at Government and Catherine Street. The officers initiated lights and sirens, and the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit ensued. The driver was observed throwing a firearm from the vehicle, which officers immediately recovered. The pursuit ended when the driver's vehicle became disabled after hitting a pole. The driver fled the vehicle and is currently outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation.
Possession of a Controlled Substance
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, at approximately 8:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop at Linwood and Englewood Drive. The officers initiated lights and sirens, and the driver stopped the vehicle. Jahiem Williams, 19, was arrested.
