Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl easily won re-election to serve the state’s first congressional district, taking down a Libertarian challenger, according to unofficial results.
Carl beat challenger Alexander Remrey with 45,757 votes to 5,791 votes. Neither candidate faced Democratic opposition. With the win, Carl will serve his second term in Washington starting in January.
At a Republican watch party at Fort Whiting in Mobile, Carl said he believes the election could put the GOP in strong control of the U.S. House of Representatives and with as high as a 53-member majority in the Senate. He believes the wave of red victories could be enough to shake up established positions in key committee spots as well.
During his first term, Carl served on the Armed Services Committee and Committee on Natural Resources. He said there is internal strategizing in the works to possibly get him a seat on the House Appropriations Committee, which could offset some of the impacts of losing the influence of longtime Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby, who is retiring at the end of the year.
Carl said there is a heavy focus on committee placement, explaining the bulk of the legwork in Congress happens during the board meetings.
“It would be big for our district and big for the state of Alabama to be holding some of the purse strings,” Carl said.
With little competition in his own race, Carl said he mainly focused on mentoring other Republican candidates in other states. He said he had taken five under his wing, and three had won their races at the time of the interview.
If successful in taking control of the House, Carl said Republicans need to begin taking control of spending, which he said has been “spinning out of control” under the Democratic leadership. He specifically mentioned slashing the Internal Revenue Service’s budget, which recently received an additional $80 million in funding.
The border is another issue he says needs to be addressed. Carl said U.S. Border Control needs more resources in order to address surges of immigration and drug trafficking, including fentanyl.
“It's gonna be rough to start with because it's just gonna be a huge change,” Carl said. “You'll see some people that have been on committees for years actually replaced.”
It was a good night for Republicans statewide, as Carl joins Gov. Kay Ivey, U.S. Sen-elect Katie Britt, incumbent Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth, incumbent Attorney General Steve Marchall and State Auditor-elect Andrew Sorrell as big winners. It’s still unclear whether Republicans nationwide will take control of the U.S. House or Senate, as of press time tonight.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
