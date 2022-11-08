Jerry Carl Election

Alabama Congressman Jerry Carl (AL-1) speaks in Mobile following the announcement of his successful re-election campaign.

 By SCOTT JOHNSON

Republican U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl easily won re-election to serve the state’s first congressional district, taking down a Libertarian challenger, according to unofficial results.

Carl beat challenger Alexander Remrey with 45,757 votes to 5,791 votes. Neither candidate faced Democratic opposition. With the win, Carl will serve his second term in Washington starting in January.

