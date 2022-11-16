Victor Birch brought out the best in people. And you don’t have to go far to find someone to confirm it.
But perhaps the best person to ask is one of the people that knew him the longest.
“We as a family all loved him. He always had a positive attitude and was willing to help anyone at any time,” Victor’s older brother, Erich Birch, told Lagniappe. “The impact he had was unbelievable and I don’t think anybody truly realizes the amount of people he impacted over his life.”
Victor, who had established himself as a local running legend, was killed in a car accident on Sept. 25 on Rangeline Road as he was on his way to help train a friend for an upcoming Ironman competition.
According to the accident report, the officer responding to the crash stated that the driver involved in the accident responsible for Victor’s death was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Almost two months have gone by since Victor’s passing and an arrest has yet to be made regarding the driver allegedly under the influence at the time.
“We want to know what is going on. It’s been almost two months now,” Erich said. “There is a price to pay for making a mistake and doing something stupid to cause someone else pain. There needs to be justice. The number of people that are suffering because of what this person did is unbelievable. This pain will go on for some people their entire lives.”
Lagniappe reached out to Mobile County District Attorney-elect Keith Blackwood regarding the status of the investigation surrounding Victor’s death. Blackwood told Lagniappe the incident is still under investigation.
“That is currently under investigation,” Blackwood said. “We are waiting for some forensic evidence to come back, but it’s still very much under investigation.”
The Mobile Police Department did not respond immediately to a request for comment.
Attorney Steve Moore is representing Victor’s wife in a civil death claim with the opening of Victor’s estate.
Moore said based on his understanding of where the investigation currently stands, a blood sample from the driver was sent off to the state lab to be tested.
“We know he was hit head-on and we know the officer’s opinion was ‘yes’ on alcohol but there have not been any actual criminal charges filed,” Moore said. “It’s my understanding that they secured a blood draw warrant after the accident and went to the hospital to obtain that. And it’s my understanding that the sample is pending results from the Alabama Department of Forensic Science.”
As friends and family await justice for Victor, they pass the time by reminiscing about a friend who strived to better those around him.
Victor ran as part of several groups and clubs in the Mobile area. One group, known as the Blue Bell Bombers due to its meeting location at the Blue Bell Ice Cream distribution center, included Suanne White-Spunner.
White-Spunner said regardless of age or experience, Victor made sure to make everyone who participated in the group feel at home.
“I always called him my little brother because it gave me picking rights,” White-Spunner joked. “He was always making us laugh. Everybody in the group felt like they were his best friend and that’s what made him special.”
White-Spunner said Victor initiated all of the communications for the group and was the coordinator for races, marathons and other events the group participated in. She recalls participating in a race years ago where she was scheduled to have surgery soon thereafter. Running right alongside her was Victor.
“I was going to have surgery years ago after a race and instead of running at his pace, which was much faster than me, he ran with me,” White-Spunner said. “He always gave a little extra TLC to those that needed it.”
Victor had an extensive career as a runner that saw him compete in 16 marathons, including three Boston Marathons. After accomplishing so much as a runner, Erich said Victor elected to attempt an Ironman Triathlon at the age of 60. And like every race he participated in, he completed the triathlon as well.
In October, friends and fellow runners organized a race to honor the local legend in the running community.
The race was called “VICTOR-y Lap for Victor” and featured dozens of participants.
Erich said seeing the hundreds of people that turned out for the race as well as the funeral only reiterated the impact his brother had on so many lives.
“I had so many people that came by to tell me stories about how Victor had helped them prepare for a race, and told us that he would drop anything to help anyone,” Erich said. “So it started dawning on us the impact that Victor had on so many different people. It was just incredible.”
(1) comment
Mr. Petree and Lagniappe publications: my deepest heartfelt appreciation for being the first media outlet to put forth an honest effort to report why Victor D. Birch lost the ability to continue a life that all who knew him felt the love of God from him. I applaud you for a well written article and Lagniappe for approving it. May God Bless you all.
