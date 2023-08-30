Baldwin County Courthouse web
The owner of a Loxley event venue featured in the upcoming Hulu series “Love in Fairhope” filed suit against the Baldwin County Planning Commission in July, claiming in court documents the commission wrongly revoked the venue’s conditional use permit.

“I hate that it happened, but this is war,” Bella Sera Gardens owner Robin Gregorius said Aug. 23. “I’m not going anywhere.”

