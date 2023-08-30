The owner of a Loxley event venue featured in the upcoming Hulu series “Love in Fairhope” filed suit against the Baldwin County Planning Commission in July, claiming in court documents the commission wrongly revoked the venue’s conditional use permit.
“I hate that it happened, but this is war,” Bella Sera Gardens owner Robin Gregorius said Aug. 23. “I’m not going anywhere.”
Community members living near the venue on County Road 49 complained they often heard loud music at night coming from the property, and Baldwin County code enforcers brought Bella Sera to the Planning Commission’s attention in April. At that meeting, commissioners postponed taking action until June, so they could figure out how to answer neighbors’ complaints while allowing Bella Sera to continue operating. In July, the Planning Commission ultimately voted to cancel the venue’s conditional use permit after neighbors reemphasized their concerns about excessive noise.
A lawsuit quickly followed.
The complaint filed on July 19 in Baldwin County Circuit Court contends Baldwin County Planning Commission staff and planning commissioners revoked Bella Sera’s conditional use permit without “any reasonable basis in fact or connection to any evidence,” relying on unverified noise complaints and “impermissibly and unconstitutionally vague” regulations.
“At no time during the administrative process did the commission and or director make any showing that the ongoing use by Bella Sera is not in harmony with the master plan, that the use is inconsistent with community welfare or detracts from the public’s convenience, is or has decreased the value of neighboring property, or imposes any excessive burden or substantial negative impact on adjacent uses,” the complaint reads. “The planning and zoning regulations applicable to conditional use permits and or special exceptions are unconstitutional on their face and or unconstitutional as applied to Bella Sera.”
Gregorius received a conditional use permit to operate her Loxley property as a special events venue in 2014. In June, Planning and Zoning Director Matthew Brown said the permit requires Bella Sera to act as a primary residence with a “garden wedding venue” onsite that wraps up activities at 8 every night.
Three years later, in 2017, the closing time was extended to 10 p.m., with the condition music should not be heard at the property line borders. The permit was amended once again in 2018, when the venue was required to close at 9 each night and abide by existing limits on loud music.
The complaint reads Baldwin County may only revoke conditional use permits when a property’s use “will or has become unsuitable and incompatible in its location as a result of any nuisance or activity generated by the use,” citing the county’s planning guide.
“The director [Brown] recites that a number of complaints were received over the past two years,” the complaint reads. “However, only seven of those complaints were ‘verified by staff.’ There has been no evidence presented or documentation made available that any of those noise complaints included noise over and above the sound of a person whispering, much less that which would rise to the level of a nuisance. The commission and the director offer no evidence of the method by which any such noise complaint was ‘verified’ or what level was being observed at that time of any such verification.”
Before the commission canceled Bella Sera’s permit, the complaint reads, the venue contracted a sound study of the property. Bella Sera removed subwoofers from its sound systems, made sure speakers were located only inside one building, banned all loudspeakers outside and silenced all speakers after 8 p.m. on weekdays and after 8:50 p.m. on weekends. Bella Sera also installed “automatic door closers” on all doors, and noted the building is surrounded by “a considerable vegetative acoustic barrier” and a fence.
“The sound study unequivocally shows that when the speakers within the conditioned building are played at 95-98 dBA [decibels], no subwoofers and with three doors opened, sound levels at the property lines are either faintly audible or not audible at all,” the complaint reads. “No one has offered any evidence to contradict the sound study. Nevertheless, the commission proceeded with revocation without demonstrating whether any of the noise complaints had merit or even defining how it ‘verified’ noise complaints.”
Neither Brown nor the planning commissioners showed Bella Sera “is not in harmony with the master plan” or “imposes any excessive burden or substantial negative impact on adjacent uses,” the complaint reads.
“There is no indication that, at any time in conducting its business as a wedding venue, Bella Sera has not been in harmony with the general purposes of the Baldwin County master plan,” the complaint reads. “One could easily drive right past Bella Sera on County Road 49 and not even know it is there. There is no harm to the community welfare. There is no allegation of criminal activity or violence. There is no allegation that any member of the public has been inconvenienced. Such has not occurred.”
Neighboring property values have actually increased since Bella Sera opened, the complaint reads, and no one has offered any evidence of a negative impact on the surrounding community.
“The commission’s decision is arbitrary and capricious,” the complaint reads. “There was no established method of ‘verification’ for any of the alleged violations. The fact that the majority of complaints came from a single person makes them highly suspicious. The director [Brown] concedes the standards to which Bella Sera was held were unreasonable, yet the commission appears to have revoked Bella Sera’s permit on that basis.”
Bella Sera called on the court to reverse its revocation and make the commission maintain the venue’s conditional use.
On Thursday, Aug. 24, Baldwin County’s attorney asked the court to grant a two-week extension to respond to Bella Sera’s complaint. The following Friday, Baldwin County Circuit Judge Jody Bishop gave the county two weeks to answer Gregorius’ complaint.
