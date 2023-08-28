Following the city’s discontinuation of the LGBTQ liasion program, a group of Midtown and downtown residents want to help spread the love.
The group designed yard signs featuring the terms “Love is Inclusion” and “One Mobile” on a blue background. The signs, with the design sketched by Dee Jordan, are picking up in popularity, the 74-year-old said.
“There was so much division in the city over LGBTQ issues during annexation,” she said. “Most people in Mobile don’t feel that way. So we thought ‘let’s flood Mobile with love signs.’”
The reaction to the signs has been “wonderful,” Jordan said, as orders have spiked. Jordan believes the signs and their popularity send the right message.
“This is just to let people know most folks in Mobile are live-and-let-live people,” she said. “This town is not filled with division and hate.”
Earlier this month Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson discontinued the use of LGBTQ liasions Michael Tyner and Natalie Fox. In a statement, the mayor’s office said it was stopping the practice because there weren’t city liaisons for other groups. However, Stimpson supports the yard signs and the message.
“One Mobile has always been about the inclusion of all of our citizens,” Stimpson said in a statement. “I couldn’t agree more with the message on these signs.”
While Jordan and others are letting the signs do the talking, the Mobile County Democratic Party plans to have a representative speak on the issue at Tuesday’s regular City Council meeting.
On Monday, the party announced its Vice Chair for LGBTQIA+ issues, C. Pichoff-DeLorca, would address the council about the dissolution of the liaisons program.
“We would like the City Council to know that while the liaison positions have been eliminated, we remain steadfast in continuing those enduring and sustainable relationships with our city leaders as they relate to LGBTQIA+ affairs and the concerns of our entire community,” Pichoff-DeLorca said. “We will reach out to schedule meetings with each individual council member in order to assure their continued efforts for and representation of marginalized citizens within each district and develop a plan of inclusionary practices and for meeting the needs of this community.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.