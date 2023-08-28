Love is Inclusion signs

Following the city’s discontinuation of the LGBTQ liasion program, a group of Midtown and downtown residents want to help spread the love.

The group designed yard signs featuring the terms “Love is Inclusion” and “One Mobile” on a blue background. The signs, with the design sketched by Dee Jordan, are picking up in popularity, the 74-year-old said.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

